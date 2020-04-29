UBX Cloud, Site Development, Verizon donate Ipads to local hospital for COVID-19 patients

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- UBX Cloud, a local cloud provider teamed up with its construction company client, Site Development, to donate 20 Ipads to Ascension Providence Southfield and Providence Novi on Monday. In addition, Verizon included five months of free service to facilitate communication between patients and their families.Dave Imesh, a former employee of Site Development, identified the need after attending an Ascension Providence Hospital Foundation board meeting. Imesh himself initially provided 200 phone chargers for various stations to assist hospital staff moving around, and then saw there was another need: Ipads to enable COVID-19 patients on ventilators to see their loved ones.“Buy them, the Lord has provided the company with work,” said Leonard Theisen, owner of Site Development. “It’s appropriate to give back.”Steve Panovski, managing partner of UBX Cloud, was asked to get involved to source the Ipads and set them up with activation.“I am proud to be a part of this effort,” Panovski said. “At the end of the day, we are just people and we really need to help each other in any way possible.”The entire donation was made possible through Site Development, UBX Cloud and Verizon.About UBX CloudUBX Cloud is a Michigan-based cloud service provider with data centers in the United States, South America and India. Our services include Managed IT-as-a-Service, Private/Hybrid Cloud, Disaster Recovery, Cloud Workspaces, Veeam Cloud Backup, and a variety of custom IT consulting services. Our team of IT Engineers helps organizations of all kinds maintain uptime and ensure business continuity. For more information, please visit us at https://www.ubxcloud.com or call 1-888-509-2568.



