WhitbeckBennett and Ashburn Psychological & Psychiatric Services host a free webinar on the impacts of COVID-19 with a focus on mental health and families.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, it is likely that the mental health burden will increase. Measures taken to slow the spread of the virus, such as social distancing, business and school closures, and shelter-in-place orders, lead to greater anxiety over at-risk family members and job security, isolation, and financial distress.

In light of this ongoing crisis, WhitbeckBennett, a family law firm based in Virginia specializing in family, special education, and mental health law and Ashburn Psychological Services, a premier clinical psychology and psychiatry practice in Loudoun County will present a free webinar entitled, The Impact of COVID-19 on Mental Health and Families in Crisis. The webinar will be on May 8, 2020 at 12:00pm ET. To register for the webinar, please visit https://dbllawyers.formstack.com/forms/covid_19_wbfamilylaw_webinar

John Whitbeck, Partner at WhitbeckBennett, explains the premise for the timing of this webinar, “May is Mental Health Awareness month, so there is no better time than to partner with Ashburn Psychological Services, than in the midst of the worst healthcare crisis of our time, and offer a free webinar for our community with highly regarded professionals to discuss strategies and tools on topics in mental health.” Dr. Mike Oberschneider, founder of Ashburn Psychological and Psychiatric Services went on to say, ”[t]he psychosocial impact of the virus has been collectively experienced by us all worldwide. Whether it’s adjusting to the changing family, social, work/school dynamics, managing anxiety over the crisis and the related uncertainties and unknowns, or coming to terms with feelings of isolation, loneliness, and loss, the impact has been significant and far reaching. It is an honor to partner with WhitbeckBennett to provide a forum to explore these varied issues in support of our community.”

The agenda for the webinar includes:

• The Mental Health Consequences of COVID- 19 and Physical Distancing

• How to Deal with the Stress of the Outbreak

• How Coronavirus is Affecting Victims of Domestic Violence

• How to Stay Protected During This Stressful Time

WhitbeckBennett seeks to help struggling families with strong legal advice and acting as their advocate when they need it most. Ashburn Psychological and Psychiatric Services effectively integrate the most recent advances in psychology and psychiatry with time-tested treatment approaches.

To learn more about WhitbeckBennett, please visit them online at www.wblaws.com. To learn more about Ashburn Psychological and Psychiatric Services, please visit them online at www.ashburnpsych.com.

WhitbeckBennett – WhitbeckBennett was founded to be a law firm for your family. They focus their practice around the areas of law that affect everyone in your family. Their aggressive yet compassionate team of highly responsive and competent attorneys help individuals get the best result possible in the most difficult of times. Families need to be able to trust that their lawyers are giving their best efforts to achieve the client’s goals. Clients also need to know that their lawyer will be responsive and communicate with them consistently and as quickly as possible. WhitbeckBennett's attorneys have built their practices around these philosophies and their success on behalf of clients and can be traced to their aggressive and compassionate approach to the cases they handle.

Ashburn Psychological and Psychiatric Services (APPS) - Dedicated to excellence in psychological and psychiatric practice, Ashburn Psychological and Psychiatric Services (APPS) offers a wide array of diagnostic, psychotherapy, medication and consultation services for children, adolescents, adults and families. APPS is the premier clinical psychology and psychiatry practice in Loudoun County and serves several areas in Northern Virginia and beyond, including Arlington, Ashburn, Centreville, Chantilly, Clifton, Falls Church, Leesburg, Purcellville, Great Falls, Lansdowne, McLean, Herndon, Fairfax, Middleburg, Reston, Sterling, Vienna and more.



