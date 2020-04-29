National General Holdings Corp. Reports Strong First Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National General Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: NGHC) reported first quarter 2020 net income of $92.9 million or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to net income of $83.9 million or $0.72 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019. First quarter 2020 operating earnings (non-GAAP)(1) were $105.8 million or $0.91 per diluted share compared to $89.7 million or $0.77 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019.



First Quarter 2020 Highlights versus First Quarter 2019*

Gross written premium decreased by $19.5 million to $1,384.7 million compared to the prior year’s quarter due to the sale of our EuroAccident international business in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding our A&H international business, our P&C segment had growth of 4.5%, driven by the acquisition of National Farmers Union Property and Casualty Company (“Farmers Union Insurance”), acquired in the third quarter of 2019; and our A&H domestic segment had growth of 25.4%.

The overall combined ratio (10,11) was 87.8% compared to 89.0% in the prior year’s quarter, excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets. The P&C segment reported a decrease in the combined ratio to 89.9% from 90.1% in the prior year’s quarter. The combined ratio includes prior year unfavorable development of $4.5 million compared to $5.5 million favorable in the prior year’s quarter, $8.1 million of catastrophe losses related to weather-related events compared to $12.1 million of catastrophe losses in the prior year’s quarter. The A&H segment reported a decrease in the combined ratio to 77.3% from 84.2% in the prior year’s quarter, driven by strong operating results in our small group self-funded and individual products, absence of our international business which was sold in the fourth quarter of 2019 and growth in service fee income in our group administration fees and third party technology fees.

Service and fee income grew 6.0% to $191.2 million, driven by growth primarily in our group administration fees and third party technology fees within our A&H segment.

Stockholders’ equity was $2.71 billion and fully diluted book value per share was $19.41 at March 31, 2020, growth of 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively, from December 31, 2019. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, fully diluted book value per share was $19.03 at March 31, 2020, growth of 3.3%, from December 31, 2019. Our trailing twelve-month operating return on average equity (ROE) (12) was 16.1% as of March 31, 2020.

First quarter of 2020 operating earnings (non-GAAP)(1) excludes the following, net of tax: $2.9 million or $0.03 per share loss on equity method investments, $4.8 million or $0.04 per share of net loss on investments and $5.1 million or $0.04 per share of non-cash amortization of intangible assets.

Barry Karfunkel, National General’s CEO, stated: “The first quarter of 2020 was a strong quarter for National General generating an 87.8% combined ratio and $105.8 million of operating earnings. Both our P&C and A&H segments contributed to our performance and continue to demonstrate the strength of our diversified franchise. I am very pleased with how seamlessly the National General team was able to transition to remote operations in response to COVID-19 while ensuring the safety of our employees, without sustaining any business interruption. We feel confident going into this challenging economic period with a broadly diversified business which includes our Auto, Home, Lender Placed and A&H products.”

*NOTE: Unless specified otherwise, discussion of our first quarter 2020 and 2019 results do not include financial results from the Reciprocal Exchanges, which are presented within our consolidated financial results within this release but are not included in net income available to NGHC common stockholders.

Overview of First Quarter 2020 as Compared to First Quarter 2019

Property & Casualty - Gross written premium grew by 4.5% to $1,197.7 million, net written premium increased by 7.7% to $986.1 million, and net earned premium increased by 12.7% to $852.9 million. P&C gross written premium growth was primarily driven by $49.0 million added premiums from the acquisition of Farmers Union Insurance. Service and fee income was $110.6 million compared to $119.4 million in the prior year’s quarter. Excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets, the combined ratio (10,11) was 89.9% with a loss and LAE ratio of 66.6% and an expense ratio (9,11) of 23.3%, versus a prior year combined ratio of 90.1% with a loss and LAE ratio of 69.4% and an expense ratio of 20.7%. The loss and LAE ratio benefited from by pre-tax catastrophe losses of approximately $8.1 million primarily related to weather-related events in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $12.1 million of losses in the first quarter of 2019. Unfavorable loss development was $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 primarily driven by small business auto, compared to favorable loss development of $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. The loss and LAE ratio reflects stronger accident year quarter experience versus prior year’s quarter.



Accident & Health - Gross written premium decreased by $71.5 million compared to the prior year's quarter due to the sale of our EuroAccident international business in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding our A&H international business, our A&H domestic segment grew by 25.4% to $187.0 million. The A&H domestic segment increase was driven by growth in both our small group self-funded and individual products. Service and fee income grew 32.0% to $80.5 million compared to $61.0 million in the prior year's quarter, primarily driven by group administration fees and third party technology services fees. Excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets, the combined ratio (10,11) was 77.3% with a loss and LAE ratio of 49.5% and an expense ratio (9,11) of 27.8%, versus a prior year combined ratio of 84.2% with a loss and LAE ratio of 52.5% and an expense ratio of 31.7%. The loss and LAE ratio reflects strong performance in both small group self-funded and individual products. Favorable loss development was $4.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to favorable loss development of $10.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.



Gross written premium decreased by $71.5 million compared to the prior year’s quarter due to the sale of our EuroAccident international business in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding our A&H international business, our A&H domestic segment grew by 25.4% to $187.0 million. The A&H domestic segment increase was driven by growth in both our small group self-funded and individual products. Service and fee income grew 32.0% to $80.5 million compared to $61.0 million in the prior year’s quarter, primarily driven by group administration fees and third party technology services fees. Excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets, the combined ratio was 77.3% with a loss and LAE ratio of 49.5% and an expense ratio of 27.8%, versus a prior year combined ratio of 84.2% with a loss and LAE ratio of 52.5% and an expense ratio of 31.7%. The loss and LAE ratio reflects strong performance in both small group self-funded and individual products. Favorable loss development was $4.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to favorable loss development of $10.9 million in the first quarter of 2019. Reciprocal Exchanges - Results for the Reciprocal Exchanges are not included in net income available to NGHC common stockholders. Gross written premium was $91.9 million, net written premium was $55.3 million, and net earned premium was $57.6 million. Reciprocal Exchanges combined ratio(10,11) excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets was 99.9% with a loss and LAE ratio of 73.6% and an expense ratio(9,11) of 26.3%.

First quarter of 2020 investment income decreased to $29.7 million, compared to $34.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease primarily reflects lower income on alternative assets in the quarter. Total investments and cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) were $4.9 billion as of March 31, 2020. Accumulated other comprehensive income decreased to a $43.8 million gain at March 31, 2020, from a $74.5 million gain at December 31, 2019, primarily due to the effects of the interest rate environment and the market impacts of COVID-19.

Interest expense was $11.8 million, down from $13.0 million in the prior year’s quarter. Debt was $685.1 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $686.0 million at December 31, 2019.

The first quarter of 2020 provision for income taxes was $28.2 million and the effective tax rate for the quarter was 21.9% compared with income taxes of $24.2 million and an effective rate of 20.9% in the first quarter of 2019.

Stockholders’ equity was $2,705.5 million at March 31, 2020, growth of 2.1% from $2,649.5 million at December 31, 2019. Fully diluted book value per share was $19.41 at March 31, 2020, growth of 1.8% from $19.06 at December 31, 2019. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, fully diluted book value per share was $19.03 at March 31, 2020, growth of 3.3%, from December 31, 2019. Our trailing twelve-month operating return on average equity (ROE)(12) was 16.1% as of March 31, 2020.

Year-to-Date P&C Segment Notable Large Losses Year Quarter Event P&C Notable Large

Losses and LAE

($ millions) P&C Loss and

LAE Ratio

Points* EPS

Impact

After Tax 2020 Q1 Weather-related Events $8.1 0.9% $0.06 2019 Q1 Winter Weather $12.1 1.6% $0.08

* Loss and LAE ratio points related to P&C net earned premium in quarter the loss event was recorded.

Additional items

Share Repurchase - On April 29, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized and approved a share repurchase program for up to $50 million aggregate purchase price of the currently outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock over the next 12 months. Under the share repurchase program, the Company may from time to time repurchase shares through open market or block purchases, or otherwise in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”). The Company’s share repurchase program may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time.

The Company cannot predict the timing or number of shares it may repurchase as the share repurchase program will depend on various factors, including price and general business and market conditions. Information regarding share repurchases will be available in the Company’s periodic reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as required by the applicable rules of the Exchange Act.

Auto Quota Share - Effective January 1, 2020, we cede 5.0% of net liability under our auto quota share reinsurance agreement.

About National General Holdings Corp.

National General Holdings Corp., headquartered in New York City, is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. National General traces its roots to 1939, has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best, and provides personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, motorcycle, lender-placed, supplemental health and other niche insurance products.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and “believe” or their variations or similar terminology. There can be no assurance that actual developments will be those anticipated by the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements as a result of significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, non-receipt of expected payments from insureds or reinsurers, changes in interest rates, a downgrade in the financial strength ratings of our insurance subsidiaries, the potential effect of changes in LIBOR reporting practices, the effects of pandemics or other widespread health problems such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the effect of the performance of financial markets on our investment portfolio, our ability to accurately underwrite and price our products and to maintain and establish accurate loss reserves, estimates of the fair value of investments, development of claims and the effect on loss reserves, large loss activity including hurricanes and wildfires, the cost and availability of reinsurance coverage, the effects of emerging claim and coverage issues, the effect of unpredictable catastrophic losses, changes in the demand for our products, our degree of success in integrating acquired businesses, the effect of general economic conditions, state and federal legislation, the effects of tax reform, regulations and regulatory investigations into industry practices, risks associated with conducting business outside the United States, developments relating to existing agreements, disruptions to our business relationships with third party vendors or agencies, breaches in data security or other disruptions involving our technology, heightened competition, changes in pricing environments, and changes in asset valuations. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law. Additional information about these risks and uncertainties, as well as others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Income Statement - First Quarter

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Consolidated NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Consolidated Revenues: Gross written premium $ 1,384,701 $ 91,853 $ 1,476,554 $ 1,404,209 $ 105,569 $ 1,509,778 Net written premium 1,154,308 55,295 1,209,603 1,115,709 48,955 1,164,664 Net earned premium 1,017,608 57,598 1,075,206 918,499 45,658 964,157 Ceding commission income 36,591 13,714 50,305 51,000 18,534 69,534 Service and fee income 191,157 1,157 179,441 (A) 180,388 1,370 165,507 (G) Net investment income 29,747 2,183 30,243 (B) 34,283 2,170 33,445 (H) Net gain (loss) on investments (6,068 ) (793 ) (6,861 ) 766 (744 ) 22 Total revenues $ 1,269,035 $ 73,859 $ 1,328,334 (C) $ 1,184,936 $ 66,988 $ 1,232,665 (I) Expenses: Loss and loss adjustment expense $ 649,631 $ 42,367 $ 691,998 $ 609,784 $ 42,025 $ 651,809 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 217,745 10,497 228,242 203,333 8,585 211,918 General and administrative expenses 260,879 19,563 267,569 (D) 242,833 21,512 248,094 (J) Interest expense 11,780 1,687 11,780 (E) 12,999 3,008 12,999 (K) Total expenses $ 1,140,035 $ 74,114 $ 1,199,589 (F) $ 1,068,949 $ 75,130 $ 1,124,820 (L) Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes $ 129,000 $ (255 ) $ 128,745 $ 115,987 $ (8,142 ) $ 107,845 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 28,241 (69 ) 28,172 24,229 (1,723 ) 22,506 Net income (loss) before non-controlling interest and dividends on preferred shares 100,759 (186 ) 100,573 91,758 (6,419 ) 85,339 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest — (186 ) (186 ) — (6,419 ) (6,419 ) Net income before dividends on preferred shares 100,759 — 100,759 91,758 — 91,758 Less: dividends on preferred shares 7,875 — 7,875 7,875 — 7,875 Net income available to common stockholders $ 92,884 $ — $ 92,884 $ 83,883 $ — $ 83,883

NOTES: Consolidated column includes eliminations as follows: (A) $(12,873), (B) $(1,687), (C) $(14,560), (D) $(12,873), (E) $(1,687), (F) $(14,560) (G) $(16,251), (H) $(3,008), (I) $(19,259), (J) $(16,251), (K) $(3,008) and (L) $(19,259).





Earnings and Per Share Data

$ in thousands, except shares and per share data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income available to common stockholders $ 92,884 $ 83,883 Basic net income per common share $ 0.82 $ 0.74 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.80 $ 0.72 Operating earnings attributable to NGHC (non-GAAP)(1) $ 105,759 $ 89,716 Basic operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.93 $ 0.79 Diluted operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.91 $ 0.77 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.04 Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding 113,557,441 113,014,711 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 116,075,344 116,075,226 Shares outstanding, end of period 113,708,996 113,137,346 Fully diluted shares outstanding, end of period 116,226,899 116,197,861 Book value per share $ 19.84 $ 16.82 Fully diluted book value per share $ 19.41 $ 16.38





Reconciliation of Net Income to Operating Earnings (Non-GAAP)(1)(12)

$ in thousands, except per share data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income available to common stockholders $ 92,884 $ 83,883 Add (subtract): Equity in losses of equity method investments 3,728 934 Net (gain) loss on investments 6,068 (766 ) Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 6,502 7,216 Income tax expense (benefit) (3,423 ) (1,551 ) Operating earnings attributable to NGHC (non-GAAP)(1) $ 105,759 $ 89,716 Operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1): Basic operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.93 $ 0.79 Diluted operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.91 $ 0.77





Balance Sheet

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Consolidated NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Consolidated Total investments (2) $ 4,514,671 $ 333,521 $ 4,740,698 (A) $ 4,632,960 $ 329,494 $ 4,854,998 (H) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 339,756 116 339,872 163,480 983 164,463 Premiums and other receivables, net 1,492,416 49,344 1,541,760 1,373,089 55,859 1,428,948 Reinsurance balances 1,702,818 210,511 1,913,329 1,745,036 225,019 1,970,055 Intangible assets, net 354,388 3,180 357,568 362,598 3,225 365,823 Goodwill 179,328 — 179,328 179,328 — 179,328 Other (3) 795,402 29,092 788,019 (B) 798,675 29,070 792,919 (I) Total assets $ 9,378,779 $ 625,764 $ 9,860,574 (C) $ 9,255,166 $ 643,650 $ 9,756,534 (J) LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Unpaid loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 2,650,259 $ 197,934 $ 2,848,193 $ 2,680,628 $ 205,786 $ 2,886,414 Unearned premiums and other revenue 2,143,837 232,538 2,376,375 2,059,688 252,553 2,312,241 Reinsurance payable 515,629 38,353 553,982 527,155 35,689 562,844 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 307,892 42,221 313,638 (D) 306,869 43,323 315,366 (K) Debt 685,078 107,494 685,078 (E) 686,006 107,456 686,006 (L) Other 370,554 41,266 411,820 345,366 30,803 376,169 Total liabilities $ 6,673,249 $ 659,806 $ 7,189,086 (F) $ 6,605,712 $ 675,610 $ 7,139,040 (M) Stockholders’ equity: Common stock (4) $ 1,137 $ — $ 1,137 $ 1,134 $ — $ 1,134 Preferred stock (5) 450,000 — 450,000 450,000 — 450,000 Additional paid-in capital 1,066,075 — 1,066,075 1,065,634 — 1,065,634 Accumulated other comprehensive income 43,845 — 43,845 74,548 — 74,548 Retained earnings 1,144,473 — 1,144,473 1,058,138 — 1,058,138 Total National General Holdings Corp. stockholders’ equity 2,705,530 — 2,705,530 2,649,454 — 2,649,454 Noncontrolling interest — (34,042 ) (34,042 ) — (31,960 ) (31,960 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 2,705,530 $ (34,042 ) $ 2,671,488 $ 2,649,454 $ (31,960 ) $ 2,617,494 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,378,779 $ 625,764 $ 9,860,574 (G) $ 9,255,166 $ 643,650 $ 9,756,534 (N)

NOTES: Consolidated column includes eliminations as follows: (A) $(107,494), (B) $(36,475), (C) $(143,969), (D) $(36,475), (E) $(107,494), (F) $(143,969), (G) $(143,969) (H) $(107,456), (I) $(34,826), (J) $(142,282), (K) $(34,826), (L) $(107,456), (M) $(142,282) and (N) $(142,282).





Segment Information - First Quarter

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Gross written premium $ 1,197,676 $ 187,025 $ 1,384,701 $ 91,853 $ 1,145,665 $ 258,544 $ 1,404,209 $ 105,569 Net written premium 986,092 168,216 1,154,308 55,295 915,528 200,181 1,115,709 48,955 Net earned premium 852,902 164,706 1,017,608 57,598 756,919 161,580 918,499 45,658 Ceding commission income 36,031 560 36,591 13,714 48,409 2,591 51,000 18,534 Service and fee income 110,633 80,524 191,157 1,157 119,376 61,012 180,388 1,370 Total underwriting revenues $ 999,566 $ 245,790 $ 1,245,356 $ 72,469 $ 924,704 $ 225,183 $ 1,149,887 $ 65,562 Loss and loss adjustment expense (A) 568,030 81,601 649,631 42,367 525,035 84,749 609,784 42,025 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 149,274 68,471 217,745 10,497 145,485 57,848 203,333 8,585 General and administrative expenses (B) 201,127 59,752 260,879 19,563 184,195 58,638 242,833 21,512 Total underwriting expenses $ 918,431 $ 209,824 $ 1,128,255 $ 72,427 $ 854,715 $ 201,235 $ 1,055,950 $ 72,122 Underwriting income (loss) 81,135 35,966 117,101 42 69,989 23,948 93,937 (6,560 ) Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 5,187 1,315 6,502 30 5,485 1,731 7,216 11 Underwriting income (loss) before amortization and impairment $ 86,322 $ 37,281 $ 123,603 $ 72 $ 75,474 $ 25,679 $ 101,153 $ (6,549 ) Underwriting ratios Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (6) 66.6 % 49.5 % 63.8 % 73.6 % 69.4 % 52.5 % 66.4 % 92.0 % Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (7) 23.9 % 28.6 % 24.7 % 26.4 % 21.4 % 32.7 % 23.4 % 22.3 % Combined ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 90.5 % 78.1 % 88.5 % 100.0 % 90.8 % 85.2 % 89.8 % 114.3 % Underwriting ratios (before amortization and impairment) Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (6) 66.6 % 49.5 % 63.8 % 73.6 % 69.4 % 52.5 % 66.4 % 92.0 % Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (9) 23.3 % 27.8 % 24.0 % 26.3 % 20.7 % 31.7 % 22.6 % 22.3 % Combined ratio before amortization and impairment (Non-GAAP) (10) 89.9 % 77.3 % 87.8 % 99.9 % 90.1 % 84.2 % 89.0 % 114.3 %

(A) Loss and loss adjustment expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 included $4,471 of unfavorable development on prior accident year loss and loss adjustment expense reserves in the P&C segment, and $4,808 of favorable development in the A&H segment, versus $5,514 of favorable development in the P&C segment, and $10,852 of favorable development in the A&H segment for the three months ended March 31, 2019.





Reconciliation of Operating Expense Ratio (Non-GAAP)(7,9,11)

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges Total underwriting expenses $ 918,431 $ 209,824 $ 1,128,255 $ 72,427 $ 854,715 $ 201,235 $ 1,055,950 $ 72,122 Less: Loss and loss adjustment expense 568,030 81,601 649,631 42,367 525,035 84,749 609,784 42,025 Less: Ceding commission income 36,031 560 36,591 13,714 48,409 2,591 51,000 18,534 Less: Service and fee income 110,633 80,524 191,157 1,157 119,376 61,012 180,388 1,370 Operating expense 203,737 47,139 250,876 15,189 161,895 52,883 214,778 10,193 Net earned premium $ 852,902 $ 164,706 $ 1,017,608 $ 57,598 $ 756,919 $ 161,580 $ 918,499 $ 45,658 Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (7) 23.9 % 28.6 % 24.7 % 26.4 % 21.4 % 32.7 % 23.4 % 22.3 % Total underwriting expenses $ 918,431 $ 209,824 $ 1,128,255 $ 72,427 $ 854,715 $ 201,235 $ 1,055,950 $ 72,122 Less: Loss and loss adjustment expense 568,030 81,601 649,631 42,367 525,035 84,749 609,784 42,025 Less: Ceding commission income 36,031 560 36,591 13,714 48,409 2,591 51,000 18,534 Less: Service and fee income 110,633 80,524 191,157 1,157 119,376 61,012 180,388 1,370 Less: Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 5,187 1,315 6,502 30 5,485 1,731 7,216 11 Operating expense before amortization and impairment 198,550 45,824 244,374 15,159 156,410 51,152 207,562 10,182 Net earned premium $ 852,902 $ 164,706 $ 1,017,608 $ 57,598 $ 756,919 $ 161,580 $ 918,499 $ 45,658 Operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment (Non-GAAP) (9) 23.3 % 27.8 % 24.0 % 26.3 % 20.7 % 31.7 % 22.6 % 22.3 %





Premiums by Product Line

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Gross Written Premium Net Written Premium Net Earned Premium 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Property & Casualty Personal Auto $ 794,497 $ 766,681 3.6 % $ 702,307 $ 658,920 6.6 % $ 579,502 $ 510,554 13.5 % Homeowners 165,253 152,042 8.7 % 88,543 85,245 3.9 % 91,483 84,058 8.8 % RV/Packaged 53,128 51,851 2.5 % 51,978 51,597 0.7 % 49,292 50,305 (2.0 )% Small Business Auto 72,752 85,878 (15.3 )% 58,599 74,186 (21.0 )% 59,425 67,633 (12.1 )% Lender-placed insurance 95,444 75,938 25.7 % 77,469 42,070 84.1 % 69,667 41,718 67.0 % Other 16,602 13,275 25.1 % 7,196 3,510 nm 3,533 2,651 33.3 % Total Premium $ 1,197,676 $ 1,145,665 4.5 % $ 986,092 $ 915,528 7.7 % $ 852,902 $ 756,919 12.7 % Accident & Health Group 87,538 64,938 34.8 % 69,471 53,950 28.8 % 69,470 53,963 28.7 % Individual 99,487 84,192 18.2 % 98,745 84,123 17.4 % 95,236 82,235 15.8 % Total Premium Domestic $ 187,025 $ 149,130 25.4 % $ 168,216 $ 138,073 21.8 % $ 164,706 $ 136,198 20.9 % International — 109,414 nm — 62,108 nm — 25,382 nm Total National General $ 1,384,701 $ 1,404,209 (1.4 )% $ 1,154,308 $ 1,115,709 3.5 % $ 1,017,608 $ 918,499 10.8 % Total National General (A) $ 1,384,701 $ 1,294,795 6.9 % $ 1,154,308 $ 1,053,601 9.6 % $ 1,017,608 $ 893,117 13.9 % Reciprocal Exchanges Personal Auto $ 31,809 $ 36,862 (13.7 )% $ 29,074 $ 15,645 85.8 % $ 32,923 $ 15,861 nm Homeowners 59,236 67,800 (12.6 )% 25,925 33,016 (21.5 )% 24,333 29,491 (17.5 )% Other 808 907 (10.9 )% 296 294 0.7 % 342 306 11.8 % Total Premium $ 91,853 $ 105,569 (13.0 )% $ 55,295 $ 48,955 13.0 % $ 57,598 $ 45,658 26.2 % Consolidated Total $ 1,476,554 $ 1,509,778 (2.2 )% $ 1,209,603 $ 1,164,664 3.9 % $ 1,075,206 $ 964,157 11.5 %

(A) Excludes A&H international product line which was sold in the fourth quarter of 2019.

nm - not meaningful

Fee Income

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Change Property & Casualty Service and Fee Income $ 110,633 $ 119,376 (7.3 )% Ceding Commission Income 36,031 48,409 (25.6 )% Property & Casualty $ 146,664 $ 167,785 (12.6 )% Accident & Health Service and Fee Income Group $ 40,482 $ 30,374 33.3 % Individual 2,217 2,136 3.8 % Third Party Fee 37,825 28,502 32.7 % Total Service and Fee Income 80,524 61,012 32.0 % Ceding Commission Income 560 2,591 (78.4 )% Accident and Health $ 81,084 $ 63,603 27.5 % Total National General $ 227,748 $ 231,388 (1.6 )% Reciprocal Exchanges Service and Fee Income $ 1,157 $ 1,370 (15.5 )% Ceding Commission Income 13,714 18,534 (26.0 )% Reciprocal Exchanges $ 14,871 $ 19,904 (25.3 )% Consolidated Total (A) $ 229,746 $ 235,041 (2.3 )%

NOTES: (A) Consolidated Total includes eliminations between National General and the Reciprocal Exchanges in Service and Fee Income of $(12,873) and $(16,251) in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Additional Disclosures

(1) References to operating earnings and basic and diluted operating earnings per share (“EPS”) are non-GAAP financial measures defined by the Company as net income/loss and basic and diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax net gain or loss on investments (including credit loss on investments in debt securities and foreign exchange gain or loss), earnings or losses of equity method investments (related parties), deferred tax asset impairment, non-cash impairment of goodwill and non-cash amortization of intangible assets, and any significant non-recurring or infrequent items that may not be indicative of ongoing operations. The Company believes operating earnings and basic and diluted operating EPS are relevant measures of the Company’s profitability because operating earnings and basic and diluted operating EPS contain the components of net income upon which the Company’s management has the most influence and excludes factors outside management’s direct control and non-recurring items. Other companies may calculate these measures differently, and therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by National General. Please see the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table within this release for the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(2) Total investments includes $235,843 and $238,841 from related parties at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

(3) Other includes $1,203 and $2,391 from related parties at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

(4) Common stock: $0.01 par value - authorized 150,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 113,708,996 shares - March 31, 2020; authorized 150,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 113,368,811 shares - December 31, 2019.

(5) Preferred stock: $0.01 par value - authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,565,120 shares - March 31, 2020; authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,565,120 shares - December 31, 2019.

(6) Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (loss ratio) is calculated by dividing loss and loss adjustment expense by net earned premium.

(7) Operating expense ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company, which is commonly used in the insurance industry. The Company calculates the ratio by dividing operating expense by net earned premium. Operating expense consists of the sum of acquisition and other underwriting costs and general and administrative expenses less ceding commission income and service and fee income. The ratio is used as an indicator of the Company’s efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business.

(8) Combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company, which is commonly used in the insurance industry. The Company calculates the ratio by adding the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio(6) and the operating expense ratio (non-GAAP)(7) together. The ratio is used as an indicator of the Company’s underwriting discipline, efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business, and overall underwriting profit. Management uses operating expense ratio (non-GAAP) and combined ratio (non-GAAP) to evaluate financial performance against historical results and establish targets. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit, while over 100% an underwriting loss.

(9) Operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company, which is commonly used in the insurance industry. The Company calculates the ratio by dividing the operating expense before amortization and impairment by net earned premium. Operating expense before amortization and impairment consists of the sum of acquisition and other underwriting costs and general and administrative expenses less ceding commission income, service and fee income, non-cash amortization of intangible assets and non-cash impairment of goodwill. The ratio is used as an indicator of the Company’s efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business. Management believes that this measure provides a more useful comparison to the operating expense ratio of other insurance companies involved in fewer acquisitions.

(10) Combined ratio before amortization and impairment is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company, which is commonly used in the insurance industry. The Company calculates the ratio by adding the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio(6) and the operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment (non-GAAP)(9) together. The ratio is used as an indicator of the Company’s underwriting discipline, efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business, and overall underwriting profit. Management believes that this measure of underwriting profitability provides a more useful comparison to the combined ratio of other insurance companies involved in fewer acquisitions. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit, while over 100% an underwriting loss.

(11) Combined ratio (non-GAAP), operating expense ratio (non-GAAP), combined ratio before amortization and impairment (non-GAAP) and operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment (non-GAAP) are considered non-GAAP financial measures under applicable SEC rules. Other companies may calculate these ratios differently, and therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by National General. Please see the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table within this release for the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(12) Trailing twelve month operating return on average equity is the ratio of the previous twelve months operating earnings (non-GAAP) to average shareholders’ equity for the same twelve-month period. Average shareholders’ equity is the sum of the shareholders’ equity excluding preferred stock at the beginning and end of the period divided by two. In the opinion of the Company’s management this ratio is an important indicator of how well management creates value for its shareholders through its operating activities and capital management. Other companies may calculate these measures differently, and therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by National General. Please see the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table within this release for the reconciliation of net income to operating earnings, which is the Non-GAAP component of the operating return on average equity.

(13) Combined ratio excluding losses from various weather-related events, is calculated by taking the combined ratio as defined in Note 12, and adjusting it to exclude the total net losses of $8.1 million and $12.1 million from these events for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The Company believes this measure enhances investors’ understanding of our results by eliminating what we believe are volatile and unusual events.

Year Combined Ratio (10) Impact of Weather-

related Events Combined Ratio

Excluding Weather-

related Events (13) 2020 P&C Segment 89.9% 0.9% 89.0% 2020 Overall NGHC 87.8% 0.8% 87.0% 2019 P&C Segment 90.1% 1.6% 88.5% 2019 Overall NGHC 89.0% 1.3% 87.7%

(14) Our products in the P&C segment include personal auto, homeowners, RV/Packaged, small business auto, lender-placed insurance and other products. The personal auto product includes policies for standard, preferred and nonstandard automobile insurance. The homeowners product includes multiple-peril policies and personal umbrella coverage to the homeowner. The RV/Packaged product offers policies that include RV automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage and full-time liability coverage. The small business auto product offers policies that include liability and physical damage coverage for light-to-medium duty commercial vehicles. The lender-placed insurance product offers fire, home and flood products, as well as collateral protection insurance and guaranteed asset protection products for automobiles. Our products and revenue in the A&H segment include group, individual and third party fees. The group product includes revenue from our small group self-funded product. The individual product line includes revenue from our supplemental products including short-term medical, accident/AD&D, hospital indemnity, cancer/critical illness, dental and term life insurance. Third party fees include commission and general agent fees for selling policies issued by third-party insurance companies, fees generated through selling our technology products to third parties.

