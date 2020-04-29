Mobivity Announces 88% Increase in Revenue for First Quarter of 2020

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), maker of the award-winning Recurrency platform that increases customer visits and spend in restaurants, retail and personal care brands, today announced financial results for the first quarter (“Q1”) ending March 31, 2020.



Q1 2020 Highlights

Revenues increased 88% to $4.6 million compared to $2.4 million in Q1 2019.

Net loss narrowed by 44% to $(1.0) million compared to $(1.8) million in Q1 2019.

Gross margins increased to 65% in Q1 of 2020 versus 52% during the same period last year.

Customer SMS text message marketing volumes increased 34% in March of 2020 compared to March 2019.

Executed an expanded license to a major customer expected to add $2.5 million to annual gross revenues. The term of the software services and licensing agreement has been extended through December 31, 2024.

Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO, commented, “Digital is no longer a slow march to the future, but an urgent pursuit of survival. Direct mail, newspapers, large venue advertising, and even in-store purchases are now a personal health risk. Consumers are transitioning to low-contact forms of consumption including pick-up, drive-thru, and delivery, all paid for online or through mobile apps. Since launching our Recurrency platform in 2016, we’ve consistently demonstrated a significant and sustainable return on investment for our customers by delivering billions of digital engagements that have proven to increase consumer frequency and spend. Brands, faced with an inability to pursue traditional marketing channels such as live events and televised sports, are urgently turning to one-to-one digital marketing channels like our Recurrency platform.”

Mr. Becker continued, “As a result, the first quarter was one of the strongest quarters in the history of our company. The COVID situation continues to challenge the entire economy. Mobivity and its customers are not immune, but to date our customers have been among the least impacted and our technology helps our brands evolve to address this new operating environment. Our customers increased their Recurrency-powered marketing campaigns by more than 30% in March and we remain optimistic that continued growth is still achievable throughout 2020. Furthermore, on the heels of record revenues and increased margins, we’ve realigned our budget to approach cash flow break even. I’d like to congratulate our team at Mobivity for a record quarter, and just as importantly for their unfazed support of our customers through these trying times.”

Consolidated Financial Summaries

(In thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 $$ % Revenue $ 4,550 $ 2,417 $ 2,133 88 % Gross profit $ 2,966 $ 1,245 $ 1,721 138 % Gross margin 65 % 52 % 14 % Operating Expenses $ 3,906 $ 3,024 $ 882 29 % Income (loss) from Operations $ (941 ) $ (1,780 ) $ 839 47 % Net income (loss) $ (1,016 ) $ (1,822 ) $ 806 44 % Adjusted EBITDA * $ (565 ) $ (1,315 ) $ 750 57 % * Non-GAAP measures

Conference Call

Mobivity will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on April 29, 2020.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)

Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1- 855-327-6837

Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-631-891-4304

Please Reference Conference ID: 10009331

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139339.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on April 29, 2020 at approximately 7:30 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 10009331. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section.







Mobivity Holdings Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, 2020

2019

ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 208,217 $ 273,599 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $104,581 and $88,071, respectively 973,307 614,726 Contracts receivable, current 943,904 526,948 Right to use lease assets 178,015 - Other current assets 525,027 601,749 Total current assets 2,828,470 2,017,022 Goodwill 496,352 496,352 Right to use lease assets 33,069 260,645 Intangible assets, net 1,609,853 1,762,211 Contracts receivable, long term 2,123,784 1,260,371 Other assets 66,646 67,787 TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,158,174 $ 5,864,388 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,623,957 $ 3,256,888 Accrued interest 86,385 35,292 Accrued and deferred personnel compensation 403,918 244,953 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 1,016,680 440,309 Related party notes payable 143,296 140,700 Notes payable, net - current maturities 540,410 540,576 Operating lease liability 205,042 258,343 Other current liabilities 524,666 308,465 Total current liabilities 6,544,354 5,225,526 Non-current liabilities Related party notes payable, net - long term 1,200,000 1,000,000 Notes payable, net - long term 438,767 567,529 Operating lease liability 37,244 45,460 Other long term liabilities 1,247,301 740,218 Total non-current liabilities 2,923,312 2,353,207 Total liabilities 9,467,666 7,578,733 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 51,615,469 and 51,380,969, shares issued and outstanding 51,616 51,381 Equity payable 100,862 100,862 Additional paid-in capital 95,215,216 94,781,738 Accumulated other comprehensive income (4,301 ) 8,780 Accumulated deficit (97,672,885 ) (96,657,106 ) Total stockholders' equity (2,309,492 ) (1,714,345 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 7,158,174 $ 5,864,388







Mobivity Holdings Corp. Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended March 31 2020 2019 Revenues Revenues 4,549,992 $ 2,416,617 Cost of revenues 1,584,402 1,171,909 Gross profit 2,965,590 1,244,708 Operating expenses General and administrative 1,246,794 1,323,935 Sales and marketing 807,999 838,567 Engineering, research, and development 1,677,442 577,733 Depreciation and amortization 173,937 284,094 Total operating expenses 3,906,172 3,024,329 Income (loss) from operations (940,582 ) (1,779,621 ) Other income/(expense) Interest income 837 17 Interest expense (77,189 ) (41,905 ) Foreign currency (loss) gain 1,155 (138 ) Total other income/(expense) (75,197 ) (42,026 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (1,015,779 ) (1,821,647 ) Income tax expense - - Net Income (loss) (1,015,779 ) (1,821,647 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax Foreign currency translation adjustments (13,081 ) (28,449 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (1,028,860 ) $ (1,850,096 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic 51,435,084 45,998,053 Diluted 51,435,084 45,998,053 Reconciliation of net (loss) to adjusted EBITDA Net (loss) (1,015,779 ) (1,821,647 ) Stock based compensation 199,212 180,750 Depreciation and amortization 173,937 284,094 Interest expense 78,026 41,922 Adjusted EBITDA $ (564,604 ) $ (1,314,881 )







Non-GAAP Measurements

This press release includes certain financial information which constitutes "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. A full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP can be found in the tables of today's press release. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is supplemental to results presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of Mobivity's operating performance and liquidity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of Mobivity's business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other similar measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits of recent additions to the Company’s management team; the Company’s expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2020 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lynn Tiscareno • Chief Financial Officer, Mobivity

(877) 282-7660

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR

brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331







