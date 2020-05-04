Calling All Musicians! Free Contest: Music Is the Universal Cure

Bayou Bennett and Daniel Lir

A cool new free, online contest is now open to all musicians. "Music Is the Universal Cure" will be judged by a panel of top music industry judges

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award Winning Filmmakers Dream Team Directors and Multi-Platinum Producer Andrew Lane of Drew Right Music present "Music is the Universal Cure," a free online contest in search of the most inspiring original song created as a mobile phone video performance during these challenging times. The purpose of "Music is the Universal Cure" is to bring hope and to uplift the world through music during these stressful and difficult times of the Covid19 Shutdown.

Free Contest For Musicians

In the spirit of the 1960’s, where artists--reacting to turbulent times--wrote the most meaningful and memorable songs; a panel of top producers, songwriters and music industry leaders are now looking for the next generation of powerful new talent for the "Music is the Universal Cure" free online contest. The goal is to discover and celebrate a new generation of talent who are putting out originality, meaning, heart, soul, and positive vibes in to society through the power of their music.

Grand Prize

The Grand Prize for most inspiring song is a package worth $25,000 in professional in studio recording, and a behind the scenes short documentary of the recording process created by the top industry judges for the contest. Additional prizes for runner ups are kindly provided by Arturia.

The Judges

The competition is being judged by multi-platinum producer Andrew Lane @drewlanester (Disney, Sony, Daytime Emmy's, Interscope, Grammy Voter), @chrisgarcia (Lana Del Rey, Adele) Songwriter/DJ @autumnrowe (Sony ATV Hit songwriter; cuts with Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Grace Vanderwall, Pitbull, Becky G, Little Mix), Megan Holiday (Radio Personality at KROQ), Producer Shane Stevens (Selena Gomez, Carrie Underwood) and the staff of the legendary 4th Street Recording Studio (Muse, No Doubt, The Neighbourhood, Ke$ha).

The Film

20x Award-winning filmmakers, Dream Team Directors (Coldplay, Lindsey Stirling, P. Diddy) will document the recording process which will eventually be part of the upcoming and uplifting documentary TV special; "Music is the Universal Cure". The docu-style TV special will show the journey and daily life struggle of the up and coming artists in quarantine--transitioning to freedom when the quarantine is lifted--to the winning artist making their dreams come true, recording their original song with top talent.

Submission Guidelines

One original song must be presented in a simple mobile phone recorded performance and emailed as a dropbox or wetransfer link to: musicisintheuniverse@gmail.com

Watch Hit Songwriter Autumn Rowe give the contest details here: https://www.instagram.com/p/B-SWWcIHuCO

"Music is the Universal Cure" Free Online Contest: Win a chance to produce your original song with a top Producer! Submit your mobile shot song performance via wetransfer or drop box to @musicintheuniverse@gmail.com

Deadline: May 12, 2020.

Free Entry.

Visit the Official Website of The Dream Team Directors at: https://www.dreamteamdirectors.com

Visit them on twitter at: https://twitter.com/DreamTeamFilm

Visit them on FaceBook at: https://www.facebook.com/dreamteamdirectors/

Visit them on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/dreamteamdirectors

Legal: The only official email to submit to is: musicisintheuniverse@gmail.com Contest is free to enter. No purchase necessary. Any travel to and from LA and ground transportation, parking, food, lodging and any other expenses are not included and must be paid by the artist. By submitting your song you the artist officially agree for your song and video to be used to promote the contest in any and all formats. Artist warrants that they are the sole owner of all parts and components of any song and music submitted. "Music is the Universal Cure" does not own or hold the copyrights to your music. Top prize will be delivered in the studio at a time and place to be determined by "Music is the Universal Cure" after any legally required Stay at Home Order is lifted by any authorizing governmental entity with jurisdiction over the Greater Los Angeles County area. You the artist agrees to hold "Music is the Universal Cure" and their affiliates, partners, heirs, publicist, agents, et al. harmless from any and all claims or damages, whether real or alleged. With your entry to "Music is the Universal Cure," you certify that you have read and agree to this legal notice which is in force with your entry.



