LEFF Construction Design Build Named NARI National Contractor of the Year (CotY™) Winner

"Great Room" overlooking Lake Sonoma in Geyserville, CA – LEFF Construction Design Build's award-winning entry in the NARI Contractor of the Year category: Entire House Remodel Over $1M

Small Sonoma County Design-Build Firm awarded the top honor for 'Entire House Remodel Over $1M'

The award is a big boost to our morale, especially during this current pandemic while we are physically distanced from each other and from our clients.” — --Dave Leff, CEO/President, LEFF Construction Design Build

SEBASTOPOL, CA, U.S.A., April 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) named LEFF Construction Design-Build in Sebastopol, CA, 2020 National Contractor of the Year (CotY) winner in the Entire-House Remodel Over $1M category in its’ annual awards competition held on Friday, April 24, 2020 during its virtual Evening of Excellence celebration. NARI received nearly 500 entries from across the United States representing over $138M in remodeling projects.

Dave Leff, CEO/President of LEFF, said: “Winning this national award means so much to every single employee of the company. The award is a big boost to our morale, especially while we are physically distanced from each other and from our clients at this time due to the pandemic. Approval from our peers in the industry inspires us to continually improve the quality of our projects and the superb experience our clients deserve and expect. It is the result of the hard work and talent of our entire LEFF team, and I am extremely proud of them."

The winning entry is 3470 sq.ft. family retreat overlooking Lake Sonoma in Geyserville, CA. The LEFF team designed and built the entire project while the owners of the home were still living on the East Coast; the majority of project communication and coordination took place remotely. The project features two complete guest suites with en-suite bathrooms, his and hers master bedrooms with a spa-style master bath, a wine cellar and a large rear deck. Natural stone and wood materials, high-end finishes, energy efficient heating and cooling, and a smart-phone enabled home theater audio system are just a few of the major upgrades to this showpiece home. See the winning project portfolio here.



“For forty years, the National Association of the Remodeling Industry has celebrated the best remodeling projects in the country through the NARI Contractor of the Year Awards competition.” says David Pekel, CEO at NARI. “These award-winning projects exemplify the pinnacle of what the professional remodeling industry represents in both craftsmanship and innovation and NARI is proud to recognize this year’s best of the best.”

About LEFF Construction Design Build

Founded in 1978 in Sebastopol, California, LEFF designs and builds residential remodeling and new home construction projects in Sonoma County. The LEFF Design Build process helps define their core mission: to make every project a superior client experience. LEFF’s approach makes their entire team of architects, designers, estimators, project managers and field crew accountable from beginning to end of the project. Communication and accountability between all parties is transparent and consistent. The result: a custom project delivered on time and on budget, and very happy clients. See our website here: https://LeffConstruction.com

