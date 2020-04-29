Tampa nursing home creates “Window of Hope” to allow families to visit their loved ones during COVID-19 pandemic

The Window of Hope featured at The Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As COVID-19 continues to impact those in Tampa, across the state of Florida, the nation, and those all over the globe, The Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is getting creative with their family visits.The Bristol at Tampa created their “Window of Hope” to allow families to visit their loved ones in real-time, face-to-face.The Window of Hope is an isolated, creative space that allows residents and patients of The Bristol at Tampa to visit with their loved ones through sealed glass. The space is equipped with telephones and clinical staff that monitor and sanitize the space before and after each use.“These small moments are large victories for our community,” shared by a director from The Bristol at Tampa. “This proves that love and hope will conquer this pandemic,” continued on by the employee.COVID-19 has had a direct impact on nursing homes. As nursing homes care for the aged and immunocompromised, facilities across the nation have restricted visitation to contain the spread. In a proactive measure, The Bristol at Tampa enacted their restricted visitor and employee screening policies on March 11th.“We created the Window of Hope to bring peace and comfort to our families back home. We understand that it is incredibly difficult for most to not be able to see their loved one in person,” shared administration of The Bristol at Tampa. “We have coupled advanced technology with our Window of Hope to bring virtual visits to an entirely new level; this is what our patients, residents, and families deserve and we are proud to give them this peace,” continued The Bristol at Tampa administration.The Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, alongside skilled nursing providers across the United States, continue to follow local, state, and federal guidance regarding COVID-19.Specializing in subacute rehabilitation and long term care, The Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center boasts the area’s leading training center for short term rehabilitation. Like other communities in the CareRite Centers network, the uncommon denominator at The Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is that every touchpoint of every experience will not only meet, but will exceed your expectations.



