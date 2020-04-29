Athenex Announces Acceptance of Oral Paclitaxel Phase II Study in Angiosarcoma Abstract at ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program

/EIN News/ -- BUFFALO, N.Y., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, today announced that an abstract for its ongoing Phase II study of oral paclitaxel and encequidar (Oral Paclitaxel; formerly known as Oraxol), for the treatment of angiosarcoma, has been accepted for presentation in a poster discussion session at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) upcoming ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program, to be held from May 29 to May 31, 2020.



Presentation details are as follows:

Title: (Abstract 11517) A Phase II Study of Oraxol in the Treatment of Unresectable Cutaneous Angiosarcoma

(Abstract 11517) A Phase II Study of Oraxol in the Treatment of Unresectable Cutaneous Angiosarcoma
Poster Session: Sarcoma

Sarcoma Location: ASCO Virtual Scientific Program

This Phase II study is an ongoing, single arm study evaluating the activity, safety and tolerability of oral paclitaxel (205 mg/m2) with encequidar administered orally, once daily, for 3 consecutive days per week in patients with cutaneous angiosarcoma (clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT03544567).

The abstract title is currently available on the ASCO Meeting Library , with the full abstract scheduled to be published on May 13, 2020, at 5:00 PM EDT.

The Orascovery platform was initially developed by Hanmi Pharmaceuticals and licensed exclusively to Athenex for all major worldwide territories except Korea, which is retained by Hanmi.

About Angiosarcoma

Angiosarcomas are a type of soft tissue sarcoma characterized by rapidly proliferating, extensively infiltrating, anaplastic cells derived from blood and lymphatic vessels. Angiosarcomas arise in various body sites, including cutaneous, soft tissue, and visceral locations. Angiosarcomas are frequently metastatic at diagnosis, with a natural history complicated by local recurrence, distant metastases, and poor overall survival. There is no approved treatment for angiosarcoma and survival is limited with treatments currently available. However, reports in the literature of objective tumor response support the use of intravenous paclitaxel in the treatment of angiosarcoma.

About Athenex, Inc.

Founded in 2003, Athenex, Inc. is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery, development and commercialization of next generation drugs for the treatment of cancer. Athenex is organized around three platforms, including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. The Company’s current clinical pipeline is derived from four different platform technologies: (1) Orascovery, based on P-glycoprotein inhibitor, (2) Src kinase inhibition, (3) T-cell receptor-engineered T-cells (TCR-T), and (4) Arginine deprivation therapy. Athenex’s employees worldwide are dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by creating more active and tolerable treatments. Athenex has offices in Buffalo and Clarence, New York; Cranford, New Jersey; Houston, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Hong Kong; Taipei, Taiwan; multiple locations in Chongqing, China; Manchester, UK; Guatemala City, Guatemala and Buenos Aires, Argentina. For more information, please visit www.athenex.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are typically identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “foresee,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “preliminary,” “probable,” “project,” “promising,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the development stage of our primary clinical candidates and related risks involved in drug development, clinical trials, regulation, manufacturing and commercialization; our reliance on third parties for success in certain areas of Athenex’s business; our history of operating losses and need to raise additional capital to continue as a going concern; risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on our operations, cash flow and financial condition; our ability to integrate CIDAL’s assets into our existing operations; competition; intellectual property risks; risks relating to doing business internationally and in China; the uncertainty of when, if at all, we will be able to resume full API production operations in Chongqing; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available for free in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.athenex.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254495&p=irol-sec or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:

Tim McCarthy

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Direct: 212-915-2564

Athenex, Inc.:

Randoll Sze

Chief Financial Officer

Email: RandollSze@athenex.com

Jacqueline Li

Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Email: JacquelineLi@athenex.com



