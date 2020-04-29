Mobile Edge #PowerOn Gift Cards Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Eliminate the Guesswork of Buying for Others Working, Learning, or Gaming Remotely

/EIN News/ -- Anaheim, CA, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANAHEIM, CA (April 29, 2020)—These are chaotic times and Mobile Edge is working to keep things simple and people empowered. With the launch of our new #PowerOn Gift Card Program, we are eliminating the guesswork of what to get friends and family members as they set up remote work, learning, or gaming spaces—and we’re doing it in a way that helps you support various organizations engaged in the fight against the coronavirus at the same time. For the next 60 days we will donate 20% of the gift card amount purchased through www.MobileEdge.com to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

“As the reality of the situation set in, we began to wonder, ‘How can Mobile Edge help everyone power through this together?’” Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge, explains. “The idea of the #PowerOn program grew out of our desire to help keep businesses and employees productive and working, students learning remotely, and gamers gaming during this challenging time, while also providing some needed relief to those on the frontlines.”

Purchasing a Mobile Edge gift card for someone else allows the recipient to get what he or she needs most. Gift cards are also a great way to show appreciation, especially for employees, students, or someone who’s helped or is helping you during these difficult times . . . and remember, Mother’s Day is coming right up!

How #PowerOn Gift Cards Work

Qualifying gift cards can be purchased in quantities of one or more and in denominations ranging from $25 to $250. All gift cards are delivered by email and can be applied toward any purchase at MobileEdge.com, where items for sale range from award-winning protective laptop cases, backpacks, and messenger bags, to mobile power solutions, gaming accessories, mousepads, and even Alienware apparel. Best yet, the gift cards never expire.

“This is a great way for individuals to get that protective carrying case, mobile power device, or gaming accessory they need to make their remote work, learning, and gaming spaces even more productive,” says June. “And because the gift cards are purchased and sent electronically, consumers don’t need to leave their homes or offices to risk exposure or break social distancing rules. The entire process can be done online.”

Mobile Edge Bundles

When purchased as a bundle, you automatically achieve discounts greater than 35% on these products (no promotional code needed):

Special Offer

You can also get 25% off site-wide on Mobile Edge products for the next 60 days when you use the promotional code NEWS25. Our top picks for professionals, gamers, and students, include:

