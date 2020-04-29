Coronavirus - Rwanda: Minister Dr Daniel Ngamije received 15 tons of medical supplies donated by the Emir of Qatar
Minister Dr Daniel Ngamije received 15 tons of medical supplies donated by the Emir of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani to support Rwanda's COVID-19 response efforts. The delivery includes protectives coveralls, face shields, surgical gowns, goggles, masks & other material.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
