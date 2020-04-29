Coronavirus - Rwanda: Minister Dr Daniel Ngamije received 15 tons of medical supplies donated by the Emir of Qatar

Minister Dr Daniel Ngamije received 15 tons of medical supplies donated by the Emir of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani to support Rwanda's COVID-19 response efforts. The delivery includes protectives coveralls, face shields, surgical gowns, goggles, masks & other material.



