There were 778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,726 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Rwanda: Minister Dr Daniel Ngamije received 15 tons of medical supplies donated by the Emir of Qatar

Minister Dr Daniel Ngamije  received 15 tons of medical supplies donated by the Emir of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani to support Rwanda's COVID-19 response efforts. The delivery includes protectives coveralls, face shields, surgical gowns, goggles, masks & other material.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.