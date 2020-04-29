Coronavirus: Africa receives the 3rd donation of laboratory test kits & other medical equipment from the JackMa foundation
Africa, through African Union, AfricaCDC is excited to receive today, the 3rd donation of laboratory test kits & other medical equipment from the JackMa foundation to help COVID19 response in Member States.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).
