Dr. Scholl’s Projects Messages of Thanks on NY Buildings to Honor Coronavirus First Responders

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Large scale messages of gratitude transformed the building adjacent to Mt. Sinai Morningside Hospital in Manhattan on April 28 in honor of healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19. The giant tribute from Dr. Scholl’s® Footcare & Insoles was the first of three planned installations illuminating the New York skyline, with additional tributes scheduled at Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn and another New York hospital in the days ahead.

This is the third act in a series of gratitude gestures from Dr. Scholl’s to honor healthcare workers, first responders, delivery, and warehouse workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

First, Dr. Scholl’s donated over $2 million in Massaging Gel Work insoles to help more than 150,000 healthcare workers reduce muscle fatigue and absorb shock when standing on their feet all day. The company also is airing a national TV and digital campaign entitled #WeStandWithYou featuring an emotional montage with the closing copy, “To the nurses, doctors and everyone else standing between us and COVID-19…#WeStandWithYou.”

“The Dr. Scholl’s Footcare & Insoles brand from its beginning has existed to be a comfort and support to healthcare workers,” said Craig Stevenson, Scholl’s Wellness Company CEO. “Now, more than ever, we feel it’s important to show our appreciation for those essential workers who are on the front lines of this crisis by providing them with some comfort as they stand in battle on our behalf.”



ABOUT SCHOLL’S WELLNESS COMPANY

The Dr. Scholl’s brand has been synonymous with footcare for more than a century. Founded by William Mathias Scholl, M.D. with a drive to scientifically support the feet to improve mobility, Dr. Scholl’s products are clinically engineered and proven to provide comfort, reduce fatigue, relieve and prevent lower body pain. Today, Scholl’s Wellness Company continues to advance the science of movement and footcare with a mission to help people be more active and move comfortably every day of their lives. Visit for https://go.drscholls.com/westandwithyou/ for more details.

