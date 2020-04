First Liberty Institute Blasts New York City Bill de Blasio for Remarks Targeting the Jewish Community

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Liberty Institute’s President, CEO, and Chief Counsel Kelly Shackelford condemned remarks made by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s statement targeting the Jewish community in New York. The following statement may be attributed to Shackelford:



“Mayor de Blasio’s statement targeting the Jewish community is outrageous, vile, and dangerous. His words condemning an entire religious community during a time of extreme stress and tension invites division and hostility, not unity. We strongly condemn Mayor de Blasio for his harmful words. First Liberty Institute will represent, for free, any member of the NYPD who is punished by the Mayor’s office for refusing to follow Mayor de Blasio’s unlawful and immoral order.”

First Liberty Institute represents several New York area Orthodox Jewish residents in lawsuits involving religious discrimination.

About First Liberty Institute

First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.



To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.