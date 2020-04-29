There were 750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,734 in the last 365 days.

FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- WABASH, Ind., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (4/28/20 Close: $38.75), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Corporation reported net income of $1,109,000 or $0.98 per common share compared to $1,054,000 or $0.92 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2019.  Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $3,639,000 compared to $3,284,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019.  The provision for loan losses was $75,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and $50,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019.  Total noninterest income was $774,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $727,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019.  Noninterest expense was $3,067,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and $2,750,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019.    

President & CEO, Roger Cromer commented, “Results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 include our assessment of industries impacted by COVID-19.  We continue to analyze this globally stressed situation as we head into our fourth fiscal quarter of 2020.  We have been proud to support our communities impacted by COVID-19 by assisting approximately 150 local businesses access PPP funds totaling $13.0 million.  This translates to approximately 1,900 employees with guaranteed payroll for the next 8 weeks.  As we head into the fourth quarter, we continue to assist customers with loan deferments, we have ceased foreclosures and diligently work with each customer to meet their individual needs.  In addition, we contributed $50,000 to local Community Foundations to directly provide COVID-19 relief.”

For the nine months ended March 31, 2020, the Corporation reported net income of $3,612,000 or $3.17 per common share compared to $3,306,000 or $2.87 per common share for the nine months ended March 31, 2019.  Net interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 was $10,540,000 compared to $9,895,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2019.  The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $200,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 and $181,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2019.  Total noninterest income was $2,830,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $2,407,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2019.  Noninterest expense was $8,996,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 and $8,307,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2019.

The three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 represented a return on average common equity of 9.85% and 10.36%, respectively, compared to 10.11% and 10.72% for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2019.  The three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 represented a return on average assets of 1.05% and 1.14%, respectively, compared to 1.08% and 1.12%, for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.33% at March 31, 2020 compared to 1.35% at June 30, 2019.  Nonperforming assets were $2,736,000 at March 31, 2020 compared to $3,693,000 at June 30, 2019.

As of March 31, 2020, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 10.69% compared to 10.79% at June 30, 2019.  Total assets at March 31, 2020 were $423,617,000 compared to $414,517,000 at June 30, 2019.  Shareholders’ equity was $45,280,000 at March 31, 2020 compared to $44,738,000 at June 30, 2019.  Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events.  Actual results could materially differ from those presented.  The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties.  The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and five Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley and Syracuse.  The Bank provides leasing services at its banking centers and its Fishers, IN leasing and commercial loan office.  Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc.  The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.”  Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com.  Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Balance Sheet

    March 31 June 30
      2020     2019  
    Unaudited  
Assets    
Cash and due from financial institutions $   5,558,214   $   4,897,871  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   12,567,540     21,857,520  
  Cash and cash equivalents   18,125,754     26,755,391  
     
Securities available for sale   82,604,982     85,275,452  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,005,826 at    
  March 31, 2020 and $3,857,473 at June 30, 2019   296,723,240     279,796,467  
Loans held for sale     1,546,625       1,340,765  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,462,500     1,462,500  
Accrued interest receivable   2,019,320     2,240,851  
Premises and equipment, net   8,500,800     5,442,196  
Mortgage servicing rights   677,408     762,392  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   9,085,429     8,867,601  
Goodwill   1,213,898     1,213,898  
Repossessed Assets   151,977     194,730  
Other assets   1,505,131     1,165,252  
  Total assets $   423,617,064   $   414,517,495  
       
Liabilities and shareholders' equity    
Deposits    
  Noninterest-bearing $   30,166,344   $   33,005,454  
  Interest-bearing   342,684,073     331,115,288  
    Total deposits   372,850,417     364,120,742  
       
Borrowings   2,000,000     2,000,000  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   3,487,096     3,659,180  
  Total liabilities   378,337,513     369,779,922  
       
Shareholders' equity    
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;    
  Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,129,394 - March 31, 2020 and 1,149,783 - June 30, 2019   18,363     18,363  
Additional paid-in capital   9,803,957     9,777,849  
Retained earnings   46,520,886     43,691,848  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   877,705     2,238,257  
Treasury stock, at cost: 706,934 shares at March 31, 2020 and 686,545 shares at June 30, 2019   (11,941,360 )   (10,988,744 )
  Total shareholders' equity   45,279,551     44,737,573  
       
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $   423,617,064   $   414,517,495  
       


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Statement of Income

      Three Months Ended March 31 Nine Months Ended March 31
        2020     2019     2020     2019
      Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Interest and dividend income:        
  Loans, including fees $   3,783,885   $   3,350,040   $   11,173,081   $   9,971,669
  Taxable securities     357,866       382,257       1,042,224       1,045,902
  Tax exempt securities     313,098       302,820       938,957       913,141
  Other     66,667       162,797       233,454       361,025
    Total interest and dividend income     4,521,516       4,197,914       13,387,716       12,291,737
             
Interest expense:        
  Deposits     873,790       905,675       2,818,437       2,370,805
  Borrowings     9,156       8,551       29,434       26,253
    Total interest expense     882,946       914,226       2,847,871       2,397,058
             
Net interest income     3,638,570       3,283,688       10,539,845       9,894,679
             
Provision for loan losses     75,000       50,000       200,000       181,118
             
Net interest income after provision for        
  loan losses     3,563,570       3,233,688       10,339,845       9,713,561
             
Noninterest income:        
  Net gains on sales of securities     (4,286 )     25,665       (4,545 )     43,776
  Net gains on sales of loans     248,353       39,408       605,711       232,145
  Net gains (losses) on sales of REO     (25,433 )     -        (20,868 )     5,494
  Commission income     275,209       226,017       865,022       714,487
  Service charges and fees     30,911       185,149       548,581       655,173
  Earnings on life insurance     73,164       69,873       217,829       211,233
  Other     176,116       180,637       618,655       545,161
    Total noninterest income     774,034       726,749       2,830,385       2,407,469
             
Noninterest expense:        
  Salaries and benefits     1,679,223       1,480,878       4,839,853       4,611,739
  Occupancy and equipment     288,123       293,916       872,698       918,791
  Professional     130,038       131,075       418,676       321,456
  Marketing     95,689       99,156       295,594       293,968
  Deposit insurance premium     -        (9,953 )     38,939       51,589
  Regulatory assessment     10,141       8,850       28,048       25,048
  Correspondent bank charges     19,455       20,154       59,078       59,344
  Data processing     369,857       258,829       1,031,253       716,500
  Printing, postage and supplies     76,661       56,132       214,175        170,044
  Expense on life insurance     14,895       18,731       44,684       56,191
  Contribution expense     15,977       21,748       34,980       33,300
  Expense on REO     9,010       7,082       29,682       15,904
  Other     358,109       363,730       1,087,865       1,033,423
    Total noninterest expense     3,067,178       2,750,328       8,995,525       8,307,297
             
Income before income taxes     1,270,426       1,210,109       4,174,705       3,813,733
             
Income tax expense     161,312       156,331       562,524       507,429
             
Net income $   1,109,114   $   1,053,778   $   3,612,181   $   3,306,304
             


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Key Balances and Ratios

    Three Months Ended March 31 Nine Months Ended March 31
      2020     2019     2020     2019  
    Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Per common share data:        
Earnings $0.98   $0.92   $3.17   $2.87  
Diluted earnings $0.98   $0.92   $3.17   $2.87  
Dividends paid $0.23   $0.21   $0.69   $0.63  
Average shares issued and outstanding   1,137,906     1,149,685     1,140,049     1,152,694  
Shares outstanding end of period   1,129,394     1,149,783     1,129,394     1,149,783  
           
Supplemental data:        
Net interest margin **   3.69%     3.59%     3.57%     3.55%  
Return on average assets ***   1.05%     1.08%     1.14%     1.12%  
Return on average common equity ***   9.85%     10.11%     10.36%     10.72%  
           
    March 31 June 30    
      2020     2019      
Nonperforming assets * $2,736,180   $3,692,825      
Repossessed assets $151,977   $194,730      
           
* Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets  
** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis    
*** Annualized        

FOR MORE INFORMATION  Contact:  Emily Boardman, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185   

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.