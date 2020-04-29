Allogene Therapeutics, in Collaboration with Servier, to Present Initial Results from its Phase 1 ALPHA Study of ALLO-501 AlloCAR T™ Therapy in Relapsed/Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma at the American Society of Clinical Oncology

Oral Presentation is the First Data Readout from this Dose Escalation Study of ALLO-501, an Allogeneic Anti-CD19 CAR T Therapy



ALPHA Study Utilizes ALLO-647 Administered as Part of its Differentiated Lymphodepletion Platform

Phase 1 Study Continues Enrollment to Optimize Lymphodepletion

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and PARIS, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer, in collaboration with its development partner Servier, an independent international pharmaceutical company, today announced that it will have an oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting being held virtually May 29 - May 31, 2020. This will be the first presentation of data from Allogene’s dose escalation Phase 1 ALPHA study of ALLO-501 in relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). This study utilizes ALLO-647, Allogene's anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody (mAb) as a part of its differentiated lymphodepletion regimen.

Allogene is the sponsor of this Phase 1 trial which is designed to assess the safety and tolerability at increasing dose levels of ALLO-501 and ALLO-647 in the most common NHL subtypes of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or follicular lymphoma.

About ALLO-501 (Allogene Sponsored)

ALLO-501 is an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapy being jointly developed under a collaboration agreement between Servier and Allogene based on an exclusive license granted by Cellectis to Servier. ALLO-501 uses Cellectis technologies. Servier grants to Allogene exclusive rights to ALLO-501 in the U.S. while Servier retains exclusive rights for all other countries.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a world-class management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com , and follow @AllogeneTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Servier

Servier is an international pharmaceutical company governed by a non-profit foundation, with its headquarters in France (Suresnes). With a strong international presence in 149 countries and a total revenue of 4.6 billion euros in 2019, Servier employs 22,000 people worldwide. Entirely independent, the Group invests on average 25% of its total revenue (excluding generics) every year in research and development and uses all its profits for its development. Corporate growth is driven by Servier’s constant search for innovation in five areas of excellence: cardiovascular, immune-inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases, cancer and diabetes, as well as by its activities in high-quality generic drugs. Servier also offers eHealth solutions beyond drug development. More information: www.servier.com

