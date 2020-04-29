Emerging Markets Report: On the Bright Side

An Emerging Markets News Commentary

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is an egregious understatement to say that COVID-19 has changed the world. For many Americans it is the most impactful event of their lifetimes. The human and economic devastation is in many ways unparalleled.



But is there any bright side? Albert Einstein famously said, ‘with every action there’s an equal opposite reaction.”

Time will have to measure the equality of the positive reactions to the virus, but some are already obvious.

For starters, the environment is catching a break. One shining example is the neighboring Himalayas are visible for the first time in forever from India. Venice’s canals are the cleanest they have been in a decade.

And some technology has been rapidly embraced out of necessity, both emotional and practical. Zoom went from being a toddler’s verb to being a daily window to the world. School, soccer training, and a neighborhood wine club- I mean book club- all used the now ubiquitous teleconferencing portal from this writer’s residence this week.

While the aforementioned could be gone after the quarantine is lifted it is far less likely that the advances in medicine compelled by the virus will be abandoned. Chief among those likely to endure are remote monitoring and tele visits with your doctor or nurse.

Think about it… did it ever make complete sense to take your sick child to a room full of other sick children too? More experienced parents learn with subsequent children how to diagnose some minor illnesses on their own at home and avoid the pathogens of the waiting room.

We firmly believe all this benefits sensor company, Biotricity (OTCQB: BTCY).

A quote from a recent Biotricity press release perhaps communicates this epic and likely lasting change in health care:



“Future healthcare will incorporate a combination of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring,” said Dr. Nayyar Razvi, who is responsible for designing the largest telemedicine system in North America “Today, telemedicine can handle about 30 percent of traditional general practice visits. With remote patient monitoring and remote diagnostics, telemedicine has the potential to shoulder 75 to 80 percent of general practice visits. Effective use of telemedicine can lead to substantial reductions in healthcare costs.”

Seventy-five to eighty percent of general practitioner visits being handled through telemedicine and supported by remote monitoring? Reduced wait times for patients, less patient to patient or patient to doctor infections, and a significant reduction in healthcare costs?

If so, indeed a bright side, and a brighter opportunity for companies like Biotricity.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is a modern medical technology company focused on delivering innovative, remote biometric monitoring solutions to the medical and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions and lifestyle improvement. Biotricity’s R&D continues to focus on the preventative healthcare market, with a vision of putting health management into the hands of the individual. The company aims to support the self-management of critical and chronic conditions with the use of innovative solutions to ease the growing burden on the healthcare system. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

