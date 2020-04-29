Dental Implant Market to Remain Competitive | Major Giants Continuously Expanding Market

Dental Implant

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Dental Implant' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are:

3M (United States)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (United States)

Henry Schein, Inc. (United States)

AVINENT Implant System (Spain)

S.L. Bicon LLC (United States)

Danaher Corp. (United States)

Straumann Holding AG (Switzerland)

Dentsply Sirona Inc. (United States)

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (U.K.)

Osstem Implant Co.Ltd. (South Korea)

CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland)

According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, the geriatric population has an average of 19.9% teeth remaining which contributes to a highly profitable market for dental implants since dental and cosmetic issues arise due to aging. A dental implant is a synthetic tooth root which is positioned into jaws to keep an alternative enamel or bridge. The demand for dental implants is increasing as the Dentists gives a super and perfect solution for synthetic tooth surgically imbibed in upper and lower jaws. The World Health Organization suggested that nearly 10 million people are injured or disabled due to road accidents every year and American Academy for Implant Dentistry states that 5 million people undergo crown and bridge replacement for missing teeth. The technological advancement in dental implant surgical operation includes laser dentistry, CAD (Computer Aided Design) and mini dental implants also are driving the dental implants market.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Endosteal implants, Intramucosal implants, Transosteal implants, Subperiosteal implants), Application (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academia, Research Institutes), Design (Root-form Implants, Plate-form Implants), Material (Titanium implants, Zirconium implants), Price (Premium Implants, Value Implants, Discounted Implants), Procedure (Single Stage, Two Stage)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Emergence of Robotic Dental Surgery Enhancing Dental Implantation

Accurate Placement of Dental Implants During Surgeries

Market Growth Drivers: Growing Dental Tourism in Developing Countries

Increasing Geriatric Population Demand for Novel Implants

Rising Demand for Prosthetics

Restraints: Increasing Infection Related to Teeth and Dental Injuries Due to Road Accidents

Prolonged Time for Bone Integration

Low Penetration Rate of Oral Care in Rural Areas

Challenges: High Cost of Dental Implant and Its Procedure

Lack of Awareness in Developing Market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Dental Implant Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Dental Implant market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Dental Implant Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Dental Implant

Chapter 4: Presenting the Dental Implant Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Dental Implant market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

