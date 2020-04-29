There were 737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,726 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Cameroon: Public Health Ministry Delegation of Central Region of Cameroon receives from WHO coaches to support deployment of Rapid Response Teams

Public Health Ministry Delegation of Central Region of Cameroon receives from WHO for a period of 3 months 12 cars,1 van, 1 coach to support deployment of Rapid Response Teams for epidemiological surveillance of COVID-19 cases in communities.

