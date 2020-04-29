Coronavirus - Cameroon: Public Health Ministry Delegation of Central Region of Cameroon receives from WHO coaches to support deployment of Rapid Response Teams
Public Health Ministry Delegation of Central Region of Cameroon receives from WHO for a period of 3 months 12 cars,1 van, 1 coach to support deployment of Rapid Response Teams for epidemiological surveillance of COVID-19 cases in communities.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO, Cameroon.
