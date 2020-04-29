Coronavirus - Cameroon: Public Health Ministry Delegation of Central Region of Cameroon receives from WHO coaches to support deployment of Rapid Response Teams

Public Health Ministry Delegation of Central Region of Cameroon receives from WHO for a period of 3 months 12 cars,1 van, 1 coach to support deployment of Rapid Response Teams for epidemiological surveillance of COVID-19 cases in communities.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.