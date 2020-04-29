New Vishay Intertechnology Wireless Charging Coils Offer Direct Replacements for EOL Devices
Rx and Tx Coils Deliver High Efficiency for Portable Electronics, Qi Wireless Charging Pads
/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced new powdered iron based, WPC-compliant (Wireless Power Consortium) wireless charging coils that offer direct replacements for devices for which end-of-life (EOL) was announced in 2017. Offering a durable construction and high permeability shielding, the Vishay Dale receiver and transmitter coils provide high efficiency in a variety of industry-standard sizes.
For wireless charging up to 10 W in portable electronics, the six new receiver coils feature inductance of 10.8 µH to 22 µH at 200 kHz with ± 5 % inductance tolerance, typical Q from 29 to 65 at 200 kHz, and DCR from 175 mΩ to 427 mΩ (± 5 %) at +25 °C.
For Qi wireless charging pads, the three new transmitters offer inductance of 6.3 µH to 24 µH at 200 kHz with a ± 5 % inductance tolerance, DCR from 40 mΩ to 75 mΩ (± 5 %) at + 25 °C, and typical Q from 185 to 200 at 200 kHz. The devices are available with heat rated current of 6 A and 7 A, and saturation current of 20 A and 22 A.
Device Compatibility Table:
|Original part number
|Replacement part number
|IWAS3222BZEB190J50
|IWAS3222CZEB190JF1
|IWAS3827ECEB100J50
|IWAS3827ABEB110JF1
|IWAS3827ECEB100J54
|IWAS3827ABEB100JF1
|IWAS4832FFEB9R7J50
|IWAS4832ABEB110JF1
|IWAS4832FEEB150J50
|IWAS4832ADEB150JF1
|IWAS4832ECEB220J50
|IWAS4832AAEB220JF1
|IWTX4646BEEB240J50
|IWTX4646DCEB240JF1
|IWTX47R0BEEB6R3J11
|IWTX47R0DAEB6R3JF1
|IWTX47R0BEEB240K11
|IWTX47R0EBEB240JF1
Samples and production quantities of the wireless charging coils are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks. Pricing for U.S. delivery only ranges from $0.75 to $3.00 per piece.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.
