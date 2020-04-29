Orgenesis CEO Vered Caplan Recognized Among World's Top 20 Inspirational Leaders in Advanced Medicine in The Medicine Maker 'Power List 2020'

/EIN News/ -- GERMANTOWN, Md., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a pioneering, global biotech company committed to accelerating commercialization and transforming the delivery of cell and gene therapies (CGTs) while lowering costs, announces that The Medicine Maker Power List 2020 has ranked Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis, as one of the world’s top 20 inspirational leaders in the field of advanced medicine.



The Medicine Maker has published its Power List annually since 2015. For 2020, its sixth list was shortened from 100 to 60 entrants, with three top 20 lists celebrating the most influential leaders in what the publication considers the most important fields in medicine making in 2020 - biopharmaceuticals, advanced therapies and small molecules. Judged by an independent panel of leading life science figures, the lists detail the most influential academics, entrepreneurs, CEOs, researchers, and regulators who have lead their respective fields, shaping the environment around them to the benefit of those involved in advancing the sector, and patient communities.

Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis, said, “I am honored to have been selected by The Medicine Maker for their Power List 2020 in the field of advanced medicine, alongside the top luminaries in the field. This recognition reflects the progress and tireless work of our entire team of medical, scientific, clinical, and commercial experts at Orgenesis. Our goal is to transform the delivery of cell and gene therapy through our point of care (POcare) therapeutics, technologies and network, thereby lowering costs and unlocking the power of cell and gene through a more decentralized and integrated approach.”

About the Medicine Maker

The Medicine Maker is published by Texere Publishing Ltd, the life science publisher. It focuses on clinical, regulatory, development and manufacturing fields for bio/pharmaceuticals. The Medicine Maker’s mission is to provide the most interesting and useful print and online media for professionals within major scientific, technical and medical (“STM”) markets through the production of compelling editorial content, the development of engaged global communities, and the provision of outstanding opportunities for business partners. The publication encompasses a print magazine, a global website optimized for tablets and smartphones, and an iPad app. Additional information is available at: www.themedicinemaker.com. The full Medicine Maker Power List 2020 list can be found at: https://themedicinemaker.com/power-list/2020.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis is a pioneering global biotech company which is unlocking the full potential of personalized therapies and closed processing systems through its Cell & Gene Therapy Biotech Platform, with the ultimate aim of providing life changing treatments at the Point of Care to large numbers of patients at low cost. The Platform consists of: (a) POCare Therapeutics, a pipeline of licensed cell and gene therapies (CGTs), and proprietary scientific knowhow; (b) POCare Technologies, a suite of proprietary and in-licensed technologies which are engineered to create customized processing systems for affordable point of care therapies; and (c) POCare Network, a collaborative, international ecosystem of leading research institutes and hospitals committed to clinical development and supply of CGTs at the point of care. By combining science, technologies and a collaborative network, Orgenesis is able to identify the most promising new therapies and provide a pathway for them to reach patients more quickly, more efficiently and at scale, thereby unlocking the power of cell and gene therapy for all. Additional information is available at: www.orgenesis.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve substantial uncertainties and risks and are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risk that our recent acquisition of Tamir Biotechnology’s assets will not be successfully integrated with our technologies or that the potential benefits of the acquisition will not be realized, our ability to further develop ranpirnase following the acquisition, our reliance on, and our ability to grow, our CGT Biotech Platform, our ability to effectively use the net proceeds from the sale of Masthercell, our ability to achieve and maintain overall profitability, the development of our point-of-care strategy, the sufficiency of working capital to realize our business plans, the development of our transdifferentiation technology as therapeutic treatment for diabetes which could, if successful, be a cure for Type 1 Diabetes; our technology not functioning as expected; our ability to retain key employees; our ability to satisfy the rigorous regulatory requirements for new procedures; our competitors developing better or cheaper alternatives to our products and the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "RISK FACTORS" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31 2019, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

IR contact for Orgenesis:

David Waldman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1021

ORGS@crescendo-ir.com

PR contact for Orgenesis:

Neil Hunter

Image Box Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 20 8943 4685

neil.hunter@ibcomms.agency



