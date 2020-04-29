Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market is poised to reach US$ 11.4 Bn globally by end of 2027, Says CMI

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sludge treatment chemicals are specific chemicals that are basically used to treat sludge formed in the wastewater. The sludge formed in the wastewater is highly hazardous and harmful products and needs to be treated effectively before it gets deposited in the environment. Coagulants, flocculants, and disinfectants are some of the major sludge treatment chemicals that are effective in eliminating the pathogens and other harmful compounds present in the water.

Statistics:

The global sludge treatment chemicals market is projected to reach US$ 11.4 billion by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2019 to 2027).

Request for Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3369

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for clean and drinking water around the globe due to the limited availability of water resources is expected to fuel the market growth of sludge treatment chemicals. Increasing cases of health illness due to contaminated water coupled with the rising environmental concerns are further expected to augment the market growth of sludge treatment chemicals over the forecast timeframe.

Growing demand for sludge treatment chemicals from food &beverage, automotive, and personal care industry as these industries significantly contribute to the production of sludge on a large scale is fueling the market growth. Also, the rising focus of different regulatory bodies for reducing the formation of sludge volume is again augmenting the market growth of sludge treatment chemicals over the forecast timeframe.

Market Restraints

The advent of high-performance wastewater treatment technologies is expected to restrict the adoption of sludge treatment chemicals. This, in turn, is projected to hamper the market growth of sludge treatment chemicals over the forecast timeframe.

Read Report Summary @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/sludge-treatment-chemicals-market-3369

Key Takeaways:

Among product type, flocculants product dominated the global sludge treatment chemicals market in 2019 with a 56.1% of market share in terms of revenue, followed by anti-foamers and coagulants respectively. Flocculants are preferred for industrial and sewage waste water treatment application due to their high efficiency and effectiveness in wastewater treatment. Coagulants are also used for treating drinking water by removing excess chlorine from the treated water.

Strict government regulations have made it mandatory to treat industrial wastewater before discharging it in the environment. These regulation are expected to increase demand for sludge treatment chemicals in industrial wastewater treatment application. According to Central Pollution Control Board of India's Environmental Protection Rules, 1986, the effluents released in inland surface water should have pH value 5.5 - 9.0 and suspended solids content should be less than 100 mg/l.

Geographically, in terms of revenue, in 2019, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global sludge treatment chemicals market closely followed by Europe and Asia Pacific respectively. Increasing demand of sludge treatment chemicals from waste water treatment plants is expected to increase demand in North America. For instance, according to American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), in 2018, 240 million Americans i.e. 76% of the population relied on the 14,748 treatment plants for wastewater sanitation. By 2032, it is expected that 56 million more people will connect to centralized treatment plants, rather than private septic systems, which in turn creates a 23% increase in demand of sludge treatment chemicals market.

Moreover, growing initiatives for the supply of clean drinking water in the United States is expected to propel demand for sludge treatment chemicals in the forecast period. For instance, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) is focused towards the working for improvement of water and sewage services particularly in the municipal wastewater treatment area.

Competitive Section:

BASF SE, Chembond Chemicals Limited, GE Water and Process Technologies, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Ion Exchange, Kemira Oyj, AkzoNobel N.V., Solenis, Thermax Ltd., and Veolia Water Technologies.

Buy this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3369

Recent Developments:

Solenis

In February 2020, Solenis signed an agreement to acquire the paper business of ChemSystems, a division of AECI Ltd. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020.

In February 2019, BASF and Solenis have completed the merger of BASF’s wet-end Paper and Water Chemicals business with Solenis. The combined company will operate under the Solenis name as a global specialty chemical company focused on paper and industrial water technologies.

Taxonomy (Scope, segments)

By Product Type

Flocculent

Cationic Anionic

Coagulant Organic Inorganic

Disinfectant

Anti-Flocculent

Anti-Flocculent

Activated Carbon

By Application

Municipal

Industrial

Paper and Pulp Food and Beverage Oil and Gas Metal Processing Chemical and Fertilizer Automotive



By Treatment

Primary

Tertiary

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.