Smile Direct Club Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Candid

Following confirmation of its patent for SmileShop intellectual property, SDC requests damages, injunction prohibiting copycat model

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub today announced it has filed a complaint for patent infringement against Candid Care Co. for the operation of its Candid Studios, a copycat model of SmileDirectClub’s own SmileShop model. SmileDirectClub was issued a patent for its SmileShop and related workflow intellectual property from the United States Patent & Trademark Office (“USPTO”). The patent, U.S. Patent No. 10,636,522, further strengthens the telehealth dentistry pioneer’s efforts to bring affordable, accessible oral care to more people through its unique and innovative teledentistry platform and direct-to-consumer business model. The patent ensures no clear aligner competitor will be able to duplicate SmileDirectClub’s unique model for the next 18 years.



In the complaint, SmileDirectClub details Candid’s replication of SmileDirectClub’s teledentistry platform, including the launch of Candid’s retail component, called “Candid Studios,” launched two years after the introduction of SmileShops. Candid has wrongfully taken advantage of the extensive analysis, financial investment, experience and effort that SmileDirectClub invested in developing its groundbreaking teledentistry platform and SmileShops. SmileDirectClub is seeking damages and injunctive relief to prohibit this copycat model from continuing.

The patent encompasses the unique SmileShop concept and process, including scheduling of an appointment at a SmileShop, sending the scheduling confirmation to the customer, conducting the intraoral scan, generating a treatment plan, receiving approval of the treatment plan by a licensed dentist or orthodontist, producing aligners in accordance with the treatment plan, and sending those aligners to the customer. SmileDirectClub’s clear aligner therapy platform has helped more than 1,000,000 customers achieve a straighter and brighter smile.

David Katzman, CEO of SmileDirectClub stated: “The receipt of the patent to protect our intellectual property surrounding our customer-oriented care model is an important milestone for our company, and validates all of the hard work we have put into developing an industry leading and innovative telehealth platform that enables a customer-focused remote dentistry experience. We are now able to better defend ourselves against copycat models, including Candid, who have built entire companies by directly replicating our successful teledentistry platform. We will aggressively defend our business, our technology and our customer experience.”

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists’ offices. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to our affordable, premium oral care product line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to affordable and convenient care, unleashing the power of a person’s smile to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com .

