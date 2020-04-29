Demand for SteraMist BIT Solution Surges

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQB:TOMZ), is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). Since the beginning of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, SteraMist solution orders have increased significantly in 2020.

With the increase in demand for our decontamination technologies, our BIT solution sales have surged significantly throughout several divisions including Hospital-Healthcare, Life Sciences and the TOMI Service Network (TSN). TOMI’s revenue model is heavily driven by recurring BIT solution usage by clients and service providers, providing a consistent and predictable revenue stream over time.

This growth is partly a result of the recent registration of SteraMist on the EPA’s List N for SARS CoV-2 efficacy and the use of SteraMist on N95 masks and other PPE to assist in the decontamination and reuse of protective equipment in short supply. Year to date, BIT solution sales have increased by approximately 1000% compared to the prior year. This year, one of our international partners has already purchased over a thousand (1,000) gallons of solution to be used to decontaminate hospitals, healthcare facilities, emergency vehicles, airplanes, food stores and government facilities. Domestically, a United States government agency purchased over four hundred (400) gallons to assist in stopping the spread of coronavirus. Additionally, a California-based TSN provider purchased over five hundred (500) gallons to provide SteraMist decontamination to city offices, police vehicles, ships and other venues to combat the virus. TOMI clients are increasing purchases of BIT solution to complete jobs for various sites and verticals.

TOMI's solution demand has increased substantially with the expansion of the TOMI Service Network. The increase in solution demand throughout our service network (TSN), Hospital-Healthcare and Life Sciences divisions has made it necessary to add extra shifts to produce more solution to avoid any shipping delays. TOMI will continue to increase solution blending in anticipation of future product sales and solution demands to handle the worlds new infectious disease protocols.

Dr. Halden Shane, TOMI’s CEO, states, “As we continue forward during these difficult times and as our customers and service providers grow, we are committed to keeping pace with increased demand across the board. Ensuring that those on the front lines of the fight against the SARS CoV-2 virus are well-equipped with our technology and solution remain our number one priority.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

