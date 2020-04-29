Big win for Urkund as Ontario looks to safeguard academic integrity

/EIN News/ -- Stockholm, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Urkund signs a multi-year partnership with the Ontario Education Collaborative Marketplace, bringing greater cost savings and service reliability to their plagiarism detection software offering.

Swedish education technology firm Urkund, with expertise in plagiarism prevention and text-similarity detection, has been selected to provide Plagiarism Detection Software to Ontario’s education sector through the Ontario Education Collaborative Marketplace (”OECM”). The not-for-profit marketplace improves service quality and choice while reducing costs for 72 school boards, 24 colleges, and 20 universities by contracting the most reputable and innovative suppliers available.

The new multi-year agreement enables Urkund the opportunity to support Ontario's education sector in their academic integrity initiatives. "We are proud to be selected as a partner to the Ontario Education Collaborative Marketspace," said Eric Gibbs, President North America for Urkund. "Our focus on reliability and cost-savings is something we hear time and again as pivotal in the selection process for customers and partners alike."

Urkund was selected and included in the new category of Plagiarism Detection Software through a competitive sourcing process that complied with the Broader Public Sector Procurement Directive. The Project Advisory Committee Members conducted an extensive evaluation and due-diligence process to select the vendors for this implementation and partnership. The Project Advisory Committee includes members representing renowned institution such as Cambrian College, McMaster University, Queen’s University, Ryerson University, University of Ontario Institute of Technology, University of Toronto, University of Waterloo, Wilfred Laurier University, and York University.

Urkund supports academic institutions, secondary schools, and corporations in their institutional effectiveness and quality initiatives by delivering a fully automated system for checking text originality and preventing plagiarism. The software is fully integrated into all major learning management systems and uses advanced machine learning to deliver test-winning accuracy. With 20 years at the forefront of promoting academic integrity, Urkund now serves over 5,000 institutions in nearly 80 countries worldwide. Urkund is privately owned and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

