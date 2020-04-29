Second Annual DirectTrust Summit Goes Virtual

Two-day event features plenary sessions by ONC’s Don Rucker and Congressman Bill Foster, live 360X demo, regulatory and identity panel sessions, emerging-use case studies, and networking via live chat rooms

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectTrust today announced that its Second Annual DirectTrust Summit has gone virtual. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information (PHI) between provider organizations, and between providers and patients, for the purpose of improved coordination of care.

The Second Annual DirectTrust Summit, June 9-10, brings together an array of healthcare industry leaders to share ideas and best practices around improving health information exchange and interoperability. The virtual event will ensure a robust learning and networking experience for attendees. Both days include networking breaks featuring live chat rooms and the opportunity for virtual one-on-one meetings.

"We’re delighted to be moving forward with the Second Annual DirectTrust Summit. The DirectTrust Summit brings together healthcare industry leaders to share ideas and best practices, to build awareness and understanding of the many elements involved in and influencing the electronic sharing of health information, and to foster collaboration between DirectTrust members and DirectTrust members with non-members. Our goal is, as ever, to advance the industry’s progress toward achieving secure exchange among provider organizations, and between providers and patients nationwide,” said DirectTrust President and CEO Scott Stuewe.

The Summit features keynote presentations by Don Rucker, MD, ONC National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, and Congressman Bill Foster (D-IL). Dr. Rucker will address the future of healthcare data liquidity, review industry accomplishments, and needs for success going forward. Rep Foster will share legislative updates on industry-relevant concerns, including a national patient identifier. There will also be regulatory and identity panel discussions by industry experts, presentations highlighting emerging-use case studies, and a live demo of the 360X referral process through multiple care settings. A complete description of the sessions and speakers can be found here .

The Summit is open to both members and non-members of DirectTrust. Registration for individual members is $100, $125 for non-members; a $25 early-bird registration discount is available through May 9. Corporate pricing, which includes unlimited registrations and recognition as an event supporter, is also available; $675 for members, $775 for non-members.

For additional information and to register for the Second Annual DirectTrust Summit, please click here or visit bit.ly/DTSummit20 .

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the Direct community, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), healthcare providers, consumers/patients, and Health IT vendors. DirectTrust serves as a governance forum, trust community, standards organization, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing the Direct Standard™, supported by DirectTrust’s robust security and trust framework. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within the Direct Secure Messaging community. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.





