Borqs Technologies Plans for Significantly Increased Sales of its Software Embedded Safety Mobile Devices to a Major German Industrial Manufacturing Company

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS), (the "Company", or "Borqs"), a global leader in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, announced that it is supplying a leading German industrial manufacturer with its patented software embedded in its intrinsically safe mobile devices which are used in hazardous areas, a large and growing market segment. Borqs has supplied key technologies which enable the German client to deliver rugged enterprise-class mobile products that can be used in with high levels of technology and reliability as required in demanding projects such as in the field of explosion-shielded products. As a technology partner to customers from the most diverse sectors, which include the chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and mining industries to name a few, Borqs' technologies are used in the German client's award-winning Android smartphones, and one of them is the world's first intrinsically safe smartphone for Zone 1/21 and Division 1 areas that meets Google's sophisticated Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) validation. The devices together with the accessories provide a wide range of safe and reliable mobile instruments for measuring and calibrating inside and outside hazardous parameters, ranging from the multimeter to devices for measuring temperature, pressure and rpm, plus pressure, current loop and process calibrators, etc. The products have been certified for release to the worldwide market, including to the mobile operators in Europe, Asia and North America. Borqs started supplying the German manufacturer with software embedded products in 2019, and expects the volume of production and shipments to increase substantially in 2020 and beyond, based on additional demand and planned roll-out to the large market segment globally.



According to the Mordor Intelligence Report, “The intrinsically safe equipment market was valued at USD 2.52 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.83 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period 2020 - 2025. The increasing usage in all the hazardous zones, with a significant amount of flexibility and cost-effectiveness, is anticipated to drive the market in the future.”

Borqs together with the German client developed mobile phones that are intrinsically safe and explosion-protected. Intrinsic safety (IS) is a protection technique for the safe operation of electrical equipment in hazardous areas by limiting the energy, electrical and thermal releases that could trigger ignition. The products have passed various stringent safety standards, such as the ATEX, IECEx and SGS. To ease the enterprise device policy management, the device has unique custom policy management and has been tested with multiple enterprise management vendors. Key enterprise-ready features like Push-To-Talk and “Zero Touch” provisioning, makes it suitable for enterprises to deploy their bring-your-own-device “BYOD” strategy.

About Borqs Technologies, Inc.

Borqs Technologies is a global leader in software and products for the IoT, providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. Borqs has achieved leadership and customer recognition as an innovative end-to-end IoT solutions provider leveraging its strategic chipset partner relationships as well as its broad software and IP portfolio.

Borqs’ unique strengths include its Android and Android Wear Licenses which enabled the Company to develop a software IP library covering chipset software, Android enhancements, domain specific usage and system performance optimization, suitable for large and low volume customized products. The Company is also currently in development of 5G products for phones and hotspots.

Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Information

