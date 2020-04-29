Lice Clinics of America® - Heartland Launches ‘Frontline Heroes’ Program

Program aims to support families in self-quarantine

/EIN News/ -- Topeka, KS, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lice Clinics of America (LCA) – Heartland, part of the world’s largest network of professional urgent care head lice treatment centers, announced they are launching a program in collaboration with the national office, titled ‘Frontline Heroes’, in response to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The program will focus on healthcare workers, first responders, and other ‘frontline’ workers and their families, but also includes special support for all families in the Kansas City metro.

As part of this program, all healthcare and first responder employees and their families across the country will be able to get FREE telemedicine support and a FREE topical product Quick Care Kit for head lice from Lice Clinics of America. In addition, all families will receive special savings on our world-class clinic treatments and clinic-strength products.

“Everyone is going through a rough time and we wanted to be able to provide assistance and support when needed,” said Susan Truluck, owner of LCA – Heartland. “Head lice can be a struggle and stressful to treat. We hope by providing free lice care and other expert resources for the people on the frontlines of this crisis, they will have an easier time treating their kids and families at home.”

LCA – Heartland will offer: free telemedicine support and education from our clinicians; free do-it-yourself Quick Care Kits; and special savings on all LCA products/services for all families in America.

The secret to LCA’s success is its revolutionary technology, the AirAllé, an FDA-cleared medical device proven to kill hatched lice and more than 99 percent of eggs in a single hour-long treatment using heated air.

One in four children under 13 years of age get head lice, and that number is growing as traditional over-the-counter lice treatments are increasingly ineffective. A 2016 study published in the Journal of Medical Entomology found that 98 percent of lice in the United States are now resistant to the pesticides these products use. The immune lice are often referred to as “super lice,” and families often fail multiple times to eliminate head lice on their own.

About Lice Clinics of America

With 330 clinics worldwide in 36 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head lice treatment centers in the world. Its patented heated-air device, AirAllé, has effectively performed nearly 650,000 head lice treatments. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Lice Clinics of America – Heartland has three locations: Topeka, KS is located at 4125 SW Twilight Drive, Topeka, KS 66614, Olathe is located at 801 N. Mur-Len Rd. Suite 105, Olathe, KS 66062, and Liberty is located at 6 Victory Lane, Liberty, MO 64068. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit https://liceclinicsheartland.com, email info@liceclinicsheartland.com, or call 785-329-0652 (Topeka), 913-320-1096 (Olathe), or 620-206-1045 (Liberty).

