H&R Block is supporting communities nationwide by thanking frontline workers with free tax preparation

During the month of May, the company is offering free expert-prepared taxes for police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and healthcare workers

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In times like these, we must all find more ways to help. That’s why H&R Block is offering Tax Pro Go – our expert-prepared virtual tax service – absolutely free for all police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and healthcare workers during the month of May. It’s a small thank you for the tireless work frontline workers are doing to help people and communities everywhere get through the COVID crisis.



“Every day we hear about the selfless acts of the frontline workers during this pandemic,” said Jeff Jones, president and CEO of H&R Block. “At H&R Block, we knew we had to do something to express our gratitude and appreciation for their courageous service. They are true heroes and as they continue to care for so many people, H&R Block would like to remove one potential worry for them by taking care of their taxes.”

During the month of May, frontline workers can file both federal and state tax returns for free through H&R Block’s expert-prepared, on-the-go service, Tax Pro Go. Frontline workers can simply visit www.hrblock.com/frontline and click the banner or any price to get started. They will be asked to upload a photo of a work ID to validate they are a police officer, firefighter, EMT or healthcare worker, and then the tax professional will apply the offer.

“Over the last several months we have embarked on a community impact mission to Make Every Block Better,” said Jones. “As we recover from the effects of COVID-19 on our nation, we are strengthening our commitment to doing what we can to help communities all across the United States. It will take all of us working together city by city, block by block to come out of this pandemic even stronger than before.”

For more information on how H&R Block is helping all Americans navigate the coronavirus impact on taxes including the latest on the stimulus bill, available aid for individuals and families and a small business resource center, go to hrblock.com/coronavirus .

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation , financial services and small business solutions . The company is disrupting the tax industry by providing consumers price transparency and with digital platforms such as Tax Pro Go SM . H&R Block believes the best solutions blend digital capabilities with human expertise and care. For more information, get H&R Block News online and follow @HRBlockNews .

