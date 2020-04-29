UPDATE: FloQast CEO Mike Whitmire’s Book Controller's Code: The Secret Formula to a Successful Career in Finance Now Available on Amazon

New Book for Aspiring Controllers and Other Finance Leaders is Available to Amazon Kindle Users for Promotional Price of $1.99 for the Next 24 Hours

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast, a provider of close management software created by accountants for accountants to close the books faster and more accurately, today announced the release of “Controller's Code: The Secret Formula to a Successful Career in Finance,” a new book authored by Mike Whitmire , CPA*, FloQast’s CEO and co-founder.



“Controller’s Code” informs today's controllers on why they need to be effective leaders and managers, how to explain complicated accounting at a high level for the C-suite, and how to be a technology expert while still ensuring their teams are doing the accounting right. The book is available on Amazon Kindle for just $1.99 for the next 24 hours and is also available through Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited subscription program.

What: “Controller's Code: The Secret Formula to a Successful Career in Finance”

Who: Mike Whitmire, CPA*, CEO and co-founder of FloQast

When: April 29, 2020

Where: Controller’s Code page on Amazon.com

Book Details: Controllers in the 21st Century need to master more than technical accounting skills to become the strategic leaders their companies need. Unfortunately, these skills aren’t taught in traditional accounting programs or classes. This book offers real-world guidance from experienced accounting and finance professionals to help readers navigate the world of the modern controller and how to:

Lead with Confidence. The leadership and management skills needed to stand out as a strategic controller.

Learn how to hire the right people for the right positions and create an accountable and engaged culture.

Stay ahead of emerging problems by being willing to do things differently and use technology in order to see what others don't.

To learn further details about Controller’s Code, visit www.floqast.com/book/controllers-code .

*inactive

About FloQast

FloQast is close management software, created by accountants for accountants to close faster and more accurately. On average, accounting teams who rely on FloQast close three days faster. Seamlessly integrated with ERPs and leveraging existing checklists and Excel, FloQast provides a single place to manage the month-end close and gives everyone visibility. The award-winning cloud-based software is trusted by hundreds of accounting departments, including those at Lyft, Twilio, Zoom and The Golden State Warriors. To learn more, visit www.floqast.com and join the conversation on Twitter at @FloQast.

