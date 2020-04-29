Editas Medicine Initiates IND-enabling Activities for EDIT-201, an Allogeneic NK Cell Medicine for the Treatment of Solid Tumor Cancers

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced the initiation of IND-enabling activities for EDIT-201, an allogeneic natural killer (NK) cell medicine for the treatment of solid tumor cancers.



“We have made significant progress in our HDNK (healthy-donor NK) cell medicine program, and we are excited to advance EDIT-201 into development for the treatment of solid tumors,” said Charles Albright, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Editas Medicine. “Our strategy is to develop cell-based medicines for the treatment of cancer by identifying oncologic diseases of high unmet need where differentiated medicines can be created using CRISPR technology. We are focused on solid tumors given the high unmet need and will pursue multiple cell types to create a portfolio of innovative medicines. We believe that EDIT-201, which uses innate immune cells, specifically NK cells, has the potential to be a transformational therapy. We look forward to presenting preclinical data on EDIT-201 at a scientific meeting later this year as we advance EDIT-201 towards the clinic.”

In parallel with its HDNK program, the Company is also advancing several other programs using CRISPR editing for the potential treatment of both solid and liquid tumors, including engineered induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cells, or iNK cells, and engineered gamma-delta T cells. In addition, the Company is advancing oncology therapies with engineered alpha-beta T cells in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb.

About Editas Medicine

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

