There were 709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,733 in the last 365 days.

Nanophase Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Announces 8% Growth for Quarter, Outsized Formulated Product Sales

/EIN News/ -- ROMEOVILLE, Ill., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in minerals-based personal care ingredients and formulated products for protecting skin from environmental aggressors, such as UV light and pollution, today reported financial results for the first quarter period ended March 31, 2020. 

“Even with the struggles brought on by Covid-19 and the related quarantine, there are reasons for optimism for Nanophase and Solésence,” commented Jess Jankowski, President and CEO.  “We continue to operate as an essential service, and have more than doubled our capacity for producing materials for medical diagnostic applications by reconfiguring our manufacturing floor, and intensely focusing our engineering efforts.  We expect this capacity to help us deliver on expanded demand during the second quarter.”

“In terms of revenue mix, our Personal Care Ingredients business was down slightly year-over-year, due to a reduction in demand, part of which we believe was due to the global reaction to Covid-19.  Our Advanced Materials business was down by about 30% for the same period, which was due to a combination of timing, and the discontinuation of unprofitable products,” Jankowski continued.  “The quarter’s brightest spot was in our Solésence business, which increased by 70% year-over-year, up to $1.5M in first quarter revenue, compared to $1.9M and $1.4M for the full years 2019 and 2018, respectively.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue for the first quarter was $4.0 million, vs. $3.8 million reported during the same period of 2019.

  • The net loss for the quarter was $0.2 million in 2020, or $0.00 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.5 million, or $0.02 per share, for 2019.

  • The Company finished the quarter with approximately $1.0 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Jankowski continued, “We are continuing to see benefits from the operational and strategic changes we’ve made to our organization to reduce costs and increase efficiency. Our efforts to improve our cost position will continue during 2020, while meeting the demand for medical diagnostic ingredients, and driving growth in our core personal care businesses.  While it’s too early to tell, we believe that our new Solésence products will continue to gain market traction in 2020. Aside from any immediate changes driven by Covid-19, we have seen no indication that our primary market drivers will diminish in the longer term.” 

“In terms of our expectations for the next several months, we understand our demand through July fairly well.  We are expecting overall volume similar to last year in the second quarter, despite Personal Care Ingredients volume being lower. On the upside, we expect stronger Advanced Materials revenue driven by increased demand for medical diagnostic materials, and we expect first half 2020 revenue for our Solésence products to exceed $2.5M.”

“Of primary concern is protecting our employees, their families, and our community during this disruption,” added Jankowski, “so we are taking necessary precautions, while continuing to manufacture products and ingredients within sectors that are part of our nation’s critical infrastructure.  We are both honored and proud to be able to contribute to our national public health, economic security, and safety through the materials we make for use in medical diagnostics.” 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
Nanophase believes that the presentation of results excluding certain items, such as non-cash equity compensation charges, provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors, facilitating the evaluation of performance across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures for internal planning and reporting purposes. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or net income per share prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

About Nanophase Technologies
Nanophase Technologies Corporation (NANX), www.nanophase.com, is a leader in minerals-based personal care ingredients and formulated products for protecting skin from environmental aggressors, such as UV light and pollution, as well as providing solutions for industrial product applications. Using a platform of patented and proprietary integrated technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance attributes from two ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 registered facilities. Nanophase delivers commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients, and as part of fully formulated products, in a variety of formats. 

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains words such as “expects,”” shall,” “will,” “believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company’s current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results of operations, performance and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company’s dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company’s nanocrystalline materials; the Company’s manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company’s limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company’s dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K filed March 30, 2020. In addition, the Company’s forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.

NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
       
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
       
   
  March 31,   December 31,
  2020   2019
ASSETS (Unaudited)    
       
Current assets:      
Cash $ 951,431   $ 1,193,994
Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $9,000      
on March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 2,254,224   970,472
Inventories, net 2,384,058   2,553,620
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 258,931   266,587
Total current assets 5,848,644   4,984,673
       
Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 2,351,352   2,255,158
Operating leases, Right of Use 2,036,462   2,118,883
Other assets, net 11,967   12,528
  $ 10,248,425   $ 9,371,242
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Line of credit, bank $ 500,000   $ 500,000
Line of credit, related party 1,400,446   223,871
Current portion of long-term debt, related party 500,000   500,000
Current portion of capital lease obligations 207,117   218,345
Current portion of operating lease obligations 369,383   356,949
Accounts payable 1,712,857   1,748,021
Current portion of deferred revenue 321,015   482,349
Accrued expenses 512,371   379,314
Total current liabilities 5,523,189   4,408,849
       
Long-term portion of capital lease obligations 241,436   287,660
Long-term portion of operating lease obligations 1,936,077   2,034,592
Long-term convertible loan, related party 896,594   829,721
Long-term portion of deferred revenue 47,375   92,750
Asset retirement obligation 208,229   206,221
Total long-term liabilities 3,329,711   3,450,944
       
Contingent liabilities -   -
Stockholders' equity:      
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 24,088 shares authorized and      
no shares issued and outstanding -   -
Common stock, $.01 par value, 55,000,000 shares authorized;      
38,136,792 and 33,911,792 shares issued and outstanding on March 31, 2020      
and December 31, 2019, respectively 381,368   381,368
Additional paid-in capital 101,937,944   101,886,411
Accumulated deficit (100,923,787)   (100,756,330)
Total stockholders' equity 1,395,525   1,511,449
  $ 10,248,425   $ 9,371,242
       



NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
         
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
         
(Unaudited)
         
    Three months ended
    March 31,
         
    2020   2019
Revenue:            
Product revenue, net   $ 3,961,488   $ 3,496,733
Other revenue   77,909   258,398
Net revenue   4,039,397   3,755,131
         
Operating expense:        
Cost of revenue   3,004,846   2,870,661
Gross profit   1,034,551   884,470
         
Research and development expense   372,610   476,527
Selling, general and administrative expense   705,608   877,483
Income/(Loss) from operations   (43,667)   (469,540)
Interest income   -   -
Interest expense   123,790   43,104
Other, net   -   -
Income/(Loss) before provision for income taxes   (167,457)   (512,644)
Provision for income taxes   -   -
Net income/(loss)   $ (167,457)   $ (512,644)
         
         
Net income/(loss) per share- basic and diluted   $ -   $ (0.02)
         
Weighted average number of basic and diluted        
common shares outstanding   38,136,792   33,911,792
         
         
         
         
NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
         
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - EXPANDED SCHEDULE
         
(Unaudited)
         
    Three months ended
    March 31,
    2020   2019
Revenue:        
Product revenue, net   $ 3,961,488   $ 3,496,733
Other revenue   77,909   258,398
Net revenue   4,039,397   3,755,131
         
Operating expense:        
Cost of revenue detail:        
Depreciation   71,144   59,486
Non-Cash equity compensation   9,653   8,032
Other costs of revenue   2,924,049   2,803,143
Cost of revenue   3,004,846   2,870,661
Gross profit   1,034,551   884,470
         
Research and development expense detail:        
Depreciation   10,677   12,005
Non-Cash equity compensation   14,593   14,413
Other research and development expense   347,340   450,109
Research and development expense   372,610   476,527
         
Selling, general and administrative expense detail:        
Depreciation and amortization   5,120   5,439
Non-Cash equity compensation   27,287   34,761
Other selling, general and administrative expense   673,201   837,283
Selling, general and administrative expense   705,608   877,483
Income/(Loss) from operations   (43,667)   (469,540)
Interest income   -   -
Interest expense   123,790   43,104
Other, net   -   -
Income/(Loss) before provision for income taxes   (167,457)   (512,644)
Provision for income taxes   -   -
Net income/(loss)   $ (167,457)   $ (512,644)
         
Non-GAAP Disclosure (see note regarding Non-GAAP disclosures):    
Addback Interest, net   123,790   43,104
Addback Depreciation/Amortization   86,941   76,930
Addback Non-Cash Equity Compensation   51,533   57,206
         
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 94,807   $ (335,404)
         

COMPANY CONTACT
Investor Relations
630-771-6700 

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.