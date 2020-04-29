Qgiv Launches Matching Gifts Integration with HEPdata’s Automated eMatch Portal

With the HEPdata integration, Qgiv fundraisers can now place matching gift opportunities at the forefront of their donors’ minds and increase revenue.

/EIN News/ -- Lakeland, FLA., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, offers a new matching gift integration with HEPdata, the leading matching gift data and software provider for nonprofits and higher education institutions. With the new integration, nonprofits and higher education institutions can add matching gift eligibility searches to their existing Qgiv donation forms.

“We are excited to offer donors a seamless way to check their matching gift eligibility and increase their support for organizations through Qgiv,” said Todd Baylis, CEO and co-founder of Qgiv, Inc. “By instantly enabling donors to check their eligibility and submit their matching gift requests, the HEPdata integration is increasing donor engagement and helping the nonprofits we serve raise more.”

In addition to adding matching gift searches to their donation forms, Qgiv clients will have the ability to see the steps donors have taken to access matching gifts and report on existing matching gift revenue. This will help fundraisers better promote matching gift opportunities and close the gap in unused matching dollars.

“We have worked closely with Qgiv to develop an integration that helps solve the two largest matching gift challenges faced by nonprofits and educational organizations: identifying matching gift opportunities and driving them to completion,” said Teddy Callow, Vice President of HEPdata. “The HEPdata integration helps donors and nonprofits through each stage of identifying and accessing a matching gift—from donation, to match registration, to match disbursement.”

The HEPdata integration is active on online donation forms and will be expanded to Qgiv’s auction and peer-to-peer platforms in the coming weeks. To learn more about the integration and how it can benefit your nonprofit visit www.qgiv.com and request a demo.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their headquarters in Lakeland, FL they currently serve more than 4,500 nonprofit and faith-based organizations in the United States and Canada. Their no long-term contract pricing, unlimited access to tools and support, and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. Qgiv is committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. To learn more about the Qgiv platform, visit www.qgiv.com.

About HEPdata: For over 20 years, HEPdata's mission has been to assist fundraisers and their supporters to identify, engag,e and track incremental and matching gift donations. Pioneering the first employer matching gift source, GiftPlus® empowers Nonprofits and Educational institutions to convert eligible matching by businesses that prioritize corporate social responsibility (CSR) as their core values. HEPdata also provides data enrichment and data insight solutions that update constituent employer information, addresses, email, phone, and wealth information. Learn more at www.HEPdata.com.

###

Melaina Chromy Qgiv melaina.chromy@qgiv.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.