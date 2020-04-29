Surgical Apparel Market To Reach USD 43.56 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

An increase in the number of surgeries owing to the growth in geriatric population and rise in obesity is driving the Surgical Apparel market demand.

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Surgical Apparel market is forecast to reach USD 43.56 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. There is an increased demand for surgical apparel owing to the stringent regulation regulations for healthcare professionals and the safety of the patient. Rise in the number of surgical procedures and the prevalence of infections is further fostering the market demand.



Increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) are also driving the market. According to CDC, HAIs account for an estimated 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths each year. Patients who acquire this infection are likely to spend an additional 6.5 days in the hospitals and are five times more likely to be readmitted after discharge and twice as likely to die. Healthcare workers are taking great strides to reduce these infections and eliminate HAIs.

However, unstable raw material costs and strict regulations regarding the quality of the product are hindering the market demand. Development of advanced composite technology, non-conventional types of gloves, and the emergence of biofunctional textiles are providing surgical apparel market with growth opportunities.

The COVID-19 impact:

The industry for surgical apparel will witness an increased growth owing to the increasing demand for surgical masks and gowns during the current pandemic. A tremendous increase in demand for these products, coupled with unit shortages, have caused average sale prices to increase by as much as four times. The market product manufacturers are witnessing an increased demand that they are unable to meet. The imposition of lockdown has moreover posed a challenge to bridge the demand and supply gap. The disposable surgical apparels, especially, gloves and masks are witnessing a very high demand. China is one of the largest importer of these products and the country is limiting its supply globally due to high domestic demand.

Reusable hospitals apparels lead to reduced cost and a smaller environmental footprint. Hospitals that switch to reusable apparels can save up to USD 1.4 million per year. A significant chunk of the figure is from savings on materials used during surgical procedures.

Moreover, the usage of reusable apparel can help the hospitals go green. They consume fewer resources and generate less waste as compared to disposable products. The results include less carbon emissions and oil consumption and a smaller impact on the overall environment. Switching to reusable textiles also reduces regulated medical waste by 65%.

An increase in the geriatric population, rise in the adoption of surgical mask among the general population due to the widespread of COVID-19 is augmenting market demand. There is also a substantial increase in the company’s manufacturing surgical mask. The surgical mask segment is forecasted to hold a market share of 17.0% in the year 2027.

China is currently witnessing a boom of products for medical equipment, in particular surgical masks. The price of basic surgical masks has increased from about 30 cents to 70 cents since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Since the beginning of 2020, 38,000 new companies in China have registered to make or trade face masks. In all of 2019, there were 8,594 new companies. But with more supply and demand, the quality of China's exported masks has proven to be an issue, and scams have taken off, costing several individuals millions of dollars.

The surgical apparels are used to prevent any form of contamination while operating an infected person. The demand is directly linked to the number of surgeries performed. The increasing problems of obesity and other diseases has led to an increase in the number of surgeries. The hospital segment held the largest market share as most of the surgeries take place in these organizations.

Key participants include Medline Industries, 3M, Kimberly-Clark Health Care, Cardinal Health, Inc., DuPont Medical Fabrics, Surya Textech, Synergy Health, Safetec Healthcare and Hygiene, Pal Surgical Work, and Haywood Vocational Opportunities, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Surgical Apparel market on the basis of type, product type, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Disposable

Reusable

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Scrubs

Gowns

Caps

Gloves

Mask

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



