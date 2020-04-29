Xignite Named to WealthTech 100 List for Second Year in a Row

/EIN News/ -- San Mateo, CA, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xignite, Inc., a provider of market data distribution and management solutions for financial services and technology companies, announced it has been named to the WealthTech 100 list of the world’s most innovative technology solution providers for asset managers, private banks and financial advisors. Xignite also had 9 wealthtech clients on the list, including BUX, CFRA, Harvest Savings & Wealth Technologies, Kristal.ai, Prive Technologies, Nucoro, Sharesight and YCharts.

The wealthtech industry has seen substantial growth over the last four years, as total funding to the sector grew to almost $8 billion at the end of 2019, according to FinTech Global.

Most of Xignite’s clients who are on the WealthTech 100 list work with financial institutions and RIAs, including Harvest Savings & Wealth Technologies and Nucoro, who provide client advisory tools for financial institutions; and CRFA, Prive Technologies and YCharts, who empower investment professionals, advisors and risk managers to make smarter investment decisions on behalf of their clients. Several Xignite retail investing clients, including BUX, Kristal.ai and Sharesight, who focus on making trading accessible for all investors, also made the list.

“Xignite is thrilled to be named to the WealthTech 100 list for the second year in a row,” said Stephane Dubois, CEO and Founder of Xignite. “We are proud to play a leading role in the wealthtech industry at a time when digital wealth has grown in prevalence – a trend that has been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. Enabling solutions that allow individuals and families to make the most of their assets is one of the more gratifying parts of what we do. Despite current market volatility, the Xignite team is leveraging our technology to aid our clients’ digital transformation in the most efficient ways possible.”

The 2020 WealthTech 100 list recognizes the pioneering companies transforming the global investment and banking industries. To select the winners, a panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a list of over 1,200 companies produced by FinTech Global. The finalists were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem or generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the investment value chain. A full list of the WealthTech 100 can be found at www.WealthTech100.com

###

Xignite retail wealthtech clients include leading digital asset management, robo-advisors and digital brokerages, including Betterment, FutureAdvisor, ElleInvest, Robinhood, MoneyFarm, Personal Capital, SoFi, Wealthfront and WealthSimple. Xignite clients also include leading institutional investment providers developing portfolio management, analytics tools and financial planning software, including Advizr, Envestnet, Invesco, Optima Fund Management, Orion Advisor Services, SigFig, Solovis and Stifel Financial Services.

About Xignite

Xignite Makes Market Data Easy. Xignite is leading the disruption of the market data industry with its AWS-based financial data distribution and market data management solutions. Xignite’s Market Data Cloud Platform provides market data managers full transparency on the usage of a firm's first-level real-time and reference data - making it easy for data owners to entitle, control consumption, comply with licensing requirements, allocate costs, and resolve vendor audits or invoice discrepancies. Xignite also powers financial data-driven robo-advisors, online brokerages, and investing apps with its real-time, delayed and historical pricing data offered via 500+ REST Cloud APIs. Visit http://www.xignite.com or follow on Twitter @xignite.

Attachment

Sam Belden Forefront Communications for Xignite 212-320-8986 sbelden@forefrontcomms.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.