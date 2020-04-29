Global Bioactive Protein and Peptides Market is poised to reach US$ 88.3 Bn by end of 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioactive peptides and proteins are organic components produced by amino acids that are responsible for various physiological functions in the body. They are released during the breakdown of the food in the gastrointestinal tract after breakdown they act as a regulatory compound. The common sources of bioactive peptides and proteins are plants, meat, and milk. They have a crucial role in the regulation of the digestive system, immune system, nervous system, and cardiovascular system. Bioactive peptide and proteins can be used in the formulation of dietary supplements, pharmaceutical drugs, and function food.

The global bioactive protein & peptides market is projected to reach around US$ 88.3 billion by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Drivers:

The growing use of bioactive peptides and proteins in the dietary supplement is expected to foster market growth. Growing demand for organic products is another major factor expected to augment the market growth of the bioactive peptides and proteins. According to the Organic Trade Association, organic food sales in the United States rose 5.9% in 2018 to reach $47.9 billion. Thus, the rising demand for organic food is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Rising health-conscious consumers around the globe coupled with the growing awareness regarding the health benefits of protein is projected to foster market growth. Consumption of bioactive peptides and protein products has proved to have various health benefits as they have a number of physiological functionalities such as improving the digestive, nervous, and cardiovascular system.

Market Opportunities

The growing demand for whey protein in the food and beverage industry is expected to augment the market growth of the bioactive peptides and proteins. Moreover, increasing the application of bioactive protein in the ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink products are further expected to open new avenues to the market of the bioactive peptides and proteins.

Growth in the geriatric population and rising prevalence of various chronic diseases is projected to augment the market growth of the bioactive peptides and proteins. Increasing demand for plant-based protein among the consumer due to shifting preferences towards vegan food products is also projected to foster market growth.

Key Takeaways

Among application, functional food segment dominated the global bioactive protein & peptides market in 2019 with a 35.6% of market share in terms of revenue.

Geographically, North America dominated the bioactive protein & peptides market in 2019, reporting 35.9% market share in terms of revenue. This growth is majorly driven due to increasing elderly population and growing preference for protein rich diets in the region.

Market Trends

Rising participation of consumers in sports activities due to the growing adoption of a healthy lifestyle in order to stay fit is expected to boost the consumption of protein products. Moreover, rising research and development activities due to rising demand for protein products is further estimated to accelerate the market growth of the bioactive peptides and proteins.

Rising demand for bovine colostrum which is a rich source of bioactive protein is expected to be a major trend in the market. For instance, in June 2018, PanTheryx, a medical nutrition company introduced its newly expanded 112,000 sq. ft. the production facility in Phoenix with an investment of $5 million to increase the production capacity protein to meet the rising global demand for colostrum.

Competitive Section:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) Kerry Group Cargill Inc Omega Protein Corporation Bunge Ltd. E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. Royal DSM CHS Inc.

Few recent developments:-

Archer Daniels Midland Company

In May 2019, At IFFA, Archer Daniels Midland Company presented its latest plant-based protein ingredients that offer cost-effective meat processing as well as vegetarian and vegan alternatives to serve current consumer trends.

Royal DSM

In February 2020, DSM acquired Danish company Glycom for €765 million to enter the growing market of human milk oligosaccharides (HMO).

Taxonomy (Scope, segments)

By Source

Animal Segment

Dairy sub-segments



Whey Casein Milk Protein Concentrate

Egg & Meat

Gelatin

Fish & Insects

Seafood

Plant Segment Cereals (Wheat, Corn & Others) Legumes (Soybean, Pea) Soy protein Concentrates Soy Protein Isolates Textured Soy Protein Pseudocereals Brassicaceae species Others (Sunflower)



By Application

Functional Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Nutrition

Personal Care

Others (Printing & Painting)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

