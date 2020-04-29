Teleradiology Market to Exhibit an Excellent CAGR of 23.8% by 2026; High Number of Medical Emergencies to Accelerate Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Teleradiology Market Research Report are Agfa-Gevaert Group, Teleradiology Solutions, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Everlight Radiology, GE Healthcare, MEDNAX Services, Inc., ONRAD, Inc., RamSoft, Inc., USARAD Holdings Inc, Medica Reporting Ltd. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global teleradiology market size is predicted to reach USD 65.21 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period. The rising number of imaging procedures by radiologists will contribute positively to the growth of the market. Moreover, the necessity to lower cost of radiological images for interpretation will spur business opportunities for the teleradiology market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the growing accessibility of radiology equipment for patients will boost this market trends in the foreseeable future, mentioned in a report “Teleradiology Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Imaging Technique (X-Ray, Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound, Nuclear Medicine, and Others), By Component (Services & Software, and Product), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 11.84 billion in 2018.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Competitive Landscape:



Collaboration between Zebra Medical Vision and Medsynaptic to Elevate Market

Zebra Medical Vision, an All-In-One imaging analytics platform company announced that it has collaborated with Medsynaptic Pvt Ltd, a pioneering medical informatics and teleradiology company. The integration of the companies will enable Zebra-Med’s all-in-one AI1 solution to support and care for over 40 million people, covered by Apollo Hospitals. The partnership can be vital factor in accelerating the teleradiology market revenue during the forecast period owing to the introduction of new technologies in PACS (Picture Archival & Communications System) and Teleradiology space across India.

Furthermore, Dr. Ashish Dhawad, Co-Founder and CEO of Medsynaptic, said in a statement, “Medsynaptic is proud to work with Zebra Medical Vision team to enable such a large scale, cloud-first AI deployment, Zebra-Med’s AI1 cloud based offering is the perfect fit for us as it leverages many of our core technologies such as zero footprint PACS and RIS and smart worklist.” Furthermore, CEO Eyal Gura, Co-Founder and Chairman of Zebra Medical Vision, said in a statement, “We’re honored to join forces with Dr. Ashish Dhawad and the Medsynaptic team in our mission to make AI accessible for patients across India, and to offer our scalable cloud-based solution to one of the largest hospital networks in the world at once.” In addition, the rising number of diagnostic centers in the developing nations will drive the teleradiology market during the forecast. Nevertheless, the high requirement for radiologists with sub-specialties will escalate teleradiology market share.





Regional Analysis:

Rising Awareness about Telemedicine Solutions to Foster Growth in North America

The market in North America accounted for USD 5.00 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow radically during the forecast period owing to the adoption of advanced teleradiology solutions. The growing cases of chronic diseases and medical emergencies of patients will encourage growth in the region. The growing awareness regrading telemedicine solutions among patient population to create business opportunities for the market in North America. The rising number of medical imaging procedures will have a positive impact on the market in the forthcoming years. Europe is expected to account for the highest share in the forthcoming years owing to the increasing usage of teleradiology services in the region. In addition, the rising demand for on-site radiologist in rural areas will promote healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

List of the Key Companies Operating in the Teleradiology Market are:

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Teleradiology Solutions

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Everlight Radiology

GE Healthcare (GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY)

MEDNAX Services, Inc.

ONRAD, Inc.

RamSoft, Inc.

USARAD Holdings Inc

Medica Reporting Ltd.

Others





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Technological Advancements in Teleradiology Key Industry Developments Regulatory Scenario - by Key Regions Overview of Imaging Procedures – by Key Countries - 2018 Reimbursement Scenario - by Key Regions

Global Teleradiology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Imaging Technique X-Ray Computed Tomography (CT) Scan Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Ultrasound Nuclear Medicine Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component Services & Software Product Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!







