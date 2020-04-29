Direct Auto Insurance Announces Policyholder Credit to Support Customers Amid COVID-19

Auto policyholders to receive a 15 percent credit on April premiums and the company’s insurance group will donate $3M to COVID-19 relief efforts.

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To assist customers impacted by COVID-19, Direct Auto Insurance affiliates are giving their personal auto insurance policyholders a 15% credit on their April premiums. Policyholders do not have to take any action to receive the credit.



The credit will apply automatically to any auto policy that is active through April 30, 2020, subject to state regulatory approvals. This credit is in addition to other substantial COVID-19 billing relief efforts currently in place for those who demonstrate financial need and may vary in different states. Agent commissions will not be negatively impacted by this April premium credit.

“During these uncertain times, we're doing everything we can to help ease customers' concerns about paying their policies,” said Aaron Kuluk, Executive Vice President, Direct to Consumer Distribution for Direct Auto Insurance. “That’s why we’re giving back through this premium credit and offering different relief options so our customers can get the flexibility they need.”

In addition, Direct Auto’s parent has committed to donating $3 million to select charitable organizations that include, but are not limited to, those that provide COVID-19 support to the communities Direct Auto Insurance serves.

“It has been our mission to be there for our customers since our founding, and we feel a meaningful contribution to relief efforts has the potential to make a significant difference to those in need during this difficult time. We’re proud to offer this support and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted by this global pandemic,” said Kuluk.

About Direct Auto Insurance:

Founded in 1991, Nashville-based Direct Auto Insurance sells personal car insurance and other types of coverages and products online, over the phone, and in-store at more than 400 retail locations. Direct Auto Insurance branded policies are underwritten by affiliated carriers owned by National General Holdings Corp. Headquartered in New York City, National General is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company that traces its roots to 1939, and has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best.

*Premium credit available on policies in-force on April 30, 2020 and may be limited to certain coverages in certain states. Donation will be made by Direct Auto Insurance’s parent company. Direct Auto Insurance and its affiliated carriers in the National General Insurance Group, Winston Salem, NC.

