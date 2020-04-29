Healthe® Develops Human-Safe Ultraviolet Light Solutions to Help Combat Spread of Infection, Get People Safely Back to Work

Cleanse® Series Provides Added Protection for Hospitals, Schools, and Offices

/EIN News/ -- Cocoa Beach, FL, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19(1) and other harmful microbes, Healthe today announced the expansion of the Cleanse® Series, a suite of state-of-the art, ready-to-deploy solutions that continuously sanitize public environments using ultraviolet (UV) light that is safe for human exposure.(2)

“Healthe operates at the intersection of life and light, where we help improve human health and wellness with innovative solutions,” said Fred Maxik, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Healthe. “We’ve known for decades that UV light is a powerful disinfectant, but prior products were not safe for human exposure. Our products utilize a specific wavelength of Far-UVC light that is similarly effective in killing viruses and bacteria but does not harm humans because it cannot penetrate our skin or eyes. It represents a new light that we can live with, not one we need to run from.”

Healthe’s Cleanse Series of sanitizing solutions include:

Cleanse Portal:

The Cleanse Portal is a free-standing walkthrough arch sanitizer, similar in size and shape to a metal detector, that inactivates bacteria and viruses on skin, clothing and goods with a dosage requirement as low as 20 seconds. The Portal can be deployed near entrances, internal doorways and other high-traffic areas to disinfect people and goods entering a clean area. It can function in always-on or motion-activated modes and is ideal for intensive care units, hospital wards, government buildings, schools and offices, and a wide range of other applications.

Cleanse Downlight:

The Cleanse Downlight combines general illumination with human-safe Far-UVC sanitizing light to clean air and surfaces. It is designed to replace traditional downlight canisters and can be easily retrofitted into existing standard 6” or 8” housings. The Cleanse Downlight can be set to function in always-on mode or to activate only when a room is vacated.

Cleanse Air-Sanitizing Troffer:

The Cleanse Air-Sanitizing Troffer utilizes a multi-stage process to trap pollutants and deactivate viruses and bacteria, in addition to providing general room illumination. The low-profile troffer draws room air through a HEPA/Charcoal filter, then exposes the air to UVA and UVC light that targets remaining airborne pathogens, achieving a 99.9% kill rate in the expelled air. The UV components are contained within the Troffer to prevent human exposure. The Troffer can be retrofitted into existing, standard 2’ x 4’ troffer housing.

“Infectious disease, whether it was anthrax, SARS-1, the seasonal flu or the common cold, was something that we had to plan for and deal with, whether we were in DC or traveling the world,” said Dr. Richard Tubb, one of the longest-serving White House Physicians in history. “My job was not only to protect life and care for people, it was also to make certain that my patients could do their job. After analyzing the science and speaking with the scientists, I am convinced that the capabilities of Far-UVC germicidal light would have helped me do my work better. And because it protects people in their environment, I believe that the Healthe technology plays a critical role in getting America back to work and making for a better way of life ahead.”

Healthe’s circadian LED lighting systems have been used on the International Space Station to help regulate astronauts’ body clocks and support their mental and physical health. The company holds more than 400 U.S. and international patents and its founder, Fred Maxik, is the recipient of a White House Champion for Change Award, a Congressional Medal of Merit, and the NASA Group Achievement Award, among others.

For more information, please visit https://healthelighting.com/pages/sanitization-science

About Healthe:

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying sanitization, circadian and biological lighting solutions that inactivate viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces, regulate the body’s internal clock, boost performance and enhance sleep. Learn more at www.healthelighting.com and join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

(1) Cantor, Carla, “Could a New Ultraviolet Technology Fight the Spread of Coronavirus”, Last modified April 21, 2020, https://news.columbia.edu/ultraviolet-technology-virus-covid-19-UV-light

(2) “Far-UVC light: A new tool to control the sprea d of airborne-mediated microbial diseases” Published by Scientific Reports, February 9, 2018

Attachments

Healthe by Lighting Science press@healthelighting.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.