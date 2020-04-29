Nephros Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a commercial-stage company that develops and sells high performance water purification products and pathogen detection systems to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that it will file its first quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 and will host a conference call that same day at 4:30 PM ET, during which management will discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business overview.

Participants may dial into the following number to access the call: 1-888-220-8474. International callers may use 1-323-794-2588. Please ask to be joined into the Nephros conference call. A replay of the call can be accessed until May 20, 2020 at 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers and entering replay access code: 5796707. An audio archive of the call will be available shortly after the call on the Nephros investor relations page at https://investors.nephros.com/events/ .

About Nephros, Inc.

Nephros is a commercial-stage company that develops and sells high performance water purification products to the medical and commercial markets. Nephros ultrafilters are primarily used in hospitals and medical clinics for added protection in retaining bacteria (e.g., Legionella, Pseudomonas) and viruses from water, providing barriers that assist in improving infection control in showers, sinks, and ice machines. Additionally, Nephros ultrafilters are used by dialysis centers for assisting in the removal of endotoxins and other biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate supplied to hemodialysis machines and patients.

Nephros filters, including AETHER™ brand filters, improve the taste and odor of water and reduce biofilm, bacteria, and scale build-up in downstream equipment. Nephros and AETHER™ products are used in the health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets.

For more information about Nephros, please visit its website at www.nephros.com .

