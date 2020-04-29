Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- COLDWATER, Mich., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced first quarter net income of $1,513,000, a 21.2% decrease compared to net income of $1,920,000 for the first quarter of 2019. Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2020 were $0.66 per share, a decrease of 20.5% compared to $0.83 per share for the first quarter of 2019.



John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, “These are unprecedented times. We are proud of the work our employees are doing to help our customers and each other through this pandemic.”

As of March 31, 2020, total consolidated assets were $828.3 million compared to $809.7 million at December 31, 2019.

“While our asset quality metrics remained strong at March 31, 2020, the overall impact COVID-19 will have on the economy and our customers is unknown. Given this uncertainty, we believed it prudent to increase our provision for loan losses during the quarter,” Castle added.

As a result of these economic conditions, Southern provided $1,000,000 for provision expense during the first quarter of 2020, raising the allowance for loan losses to $6,177,000, or 1.10% of loans. This contrasts with $150,000 of provision for loan losses during the first quarter of 2019. The allowance for loan losses totaled $5,264,000, or 0.96% of loans at March 31, 2019. Net charge-offs totaled $7,000 for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $3,000 during the first quarter of 2019.

The annualized return on average assets for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 were 0.73% and 1.01% respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 7.06% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 10.03% for the first quarter of 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three-month period ending March 31, 2020 was 3.49% compared to 3.72% for the same period of 2019.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 13 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated. Our ability sell other real estate owned at its carrying value or at all, successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.





SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,132 $ 68,723 Federal funds sold 572 265 Securities available for sale 140,097 123,436 Loans held for sale 987 1,171 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $6,177 - 2020 ($5,184 - 2019) 554,262 557,680 Premises and equipment, net 14,310 14,515 Accrued interest receivable 4,150 3,380 Net cash surrender value of life insurance 15,727 15,633 Goodwill 13,422 13,422 Other intangible assets, net 282 291 Other assets 11,365 11,200 TOTAL ASSETS $ 828,306 $ 809,716 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 141,495 $ 136,430 Interest bearing 535,918 519,332 Total deposits 677,413 655,762 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 12,145 15,401 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 12,672 12,553 Other borrowings 37,250 37,500 Subordinated debentures 5,155 5,155 Total liabilities 744,635 726,371 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $2.50 par value: Authorized - 5,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding – 2,311,307 shares in 2020

(2,314,878 shares in 2019) 5,773 5,781 Additional paid-in capital 15,062 15,521 Retained earnings 63,462 62,484 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (237 ) (52 ) Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares (389 ) (389 ) Total shareholders’ equity 83,671 83,345 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 828,306 $ 809,716





SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 6,927 $ 6,845 Securities: Taxable 707 399 Tax-exempt 116 202 Other 227 390 Total interest income 7,977 7,836 Interest expense: Deposits 1,257 1,151 Other 319 305 Total interest expense 1,576 1,456 Net interest income 6,401 6,380 Provision for loan losses 1,000 150 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,401 6,230 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 463 486 Trust fees 517 503 Net gains on loan sales 249 87 Earnings on life insurance assets 94 97 ATM and debit card fee income 348 319 Other 150 188 Total non-interest income 1,821 1,680 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,258 3,397 Occupancy, net 397 389 Equipment 313 265 Printing, postage and supplies 103 105 Telecommunication expenses 128 102 Professional and outside services 337 316 Software maintenance 380 403 ATM expenses 131 107 Amortization of other intangibles 9 9 Other 391 558 Total non-interest expense 5,447 5,651 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,775 2,259 Federal income tax provision 262 339 NET INCOME $ 1,513 $ 1,920 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.66 $ 0.83 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.66 $ 0.83 Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.23 $ 0.22





CONTACT: John H. Castle, CEO (517) 279-5500



