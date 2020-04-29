There were 706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,772 in the last 365 days.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- COLDWATER, Mich., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced first quarter net income of $1,513,000, a 21.2% decrease compared to net income of $1,920,000 for the first quarter of 2019. Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2020 were $0.66 per share, a decrease of 20.5% compared to $0.83 per share for the first quarter of 2019.

John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, “These are unprecedented times. We are proud of the work our employees are doing to help our customers and each other through this pandemic.”

As of March 31, 2020, total consolidated assets were $828.3 million compared to $809.7 million at December 31, 2019.

“While our asset quality metrics remained strong at March 31, 2020, the overall impact COVID-19 will have on the economy and our customers is unknown. Given this uncertainty, we believed it prudent to increase our provision for loan losses during the quarter,” Castle added.

As a result of these economic conditions, Southern provided $1,000,000 for provision expense during the first quarter of 2020, raising the allowance for loan losses to $6,177,000, or 1.10% of loans. This contrasts with $150,000 of provision for loan losses during the first quarter of 2019. The allowance for loan losses totaled $5,264,000, or 0.96% of loans at March 31, 2019. Net charge-offs totaled $7,000 for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $3,000 during the first quarter of 2019.

The annualized return on average assets for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019 were 0.73% and 1.01% respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 7.06% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 10.03% for the first quarter of 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three-month period ending March 31, 2020 was 3.49% compared to 3.72% for the same period of 2019.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 13 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region. 

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated. Our ability sell other real estate owned at its carrying value or at all, successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.


SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)
  March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		  
ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,132   $ 68,723  
Federal funds sold   572     265  
Securities available for sale   140,097     123,436  
Loans held for sale   987     1,171  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $6,177 - 2020 ($5,184 - 2019)   554,262     557,680  
Premises and equipment, net   14,310     14,515  
Accrued interest receivable   4,150     3,380  
Net cash surrender value of life insurance   15,727     15,633  
Goodwill   13,422     13,422  
Other intangible assets, net   282     291  
Other assets   11,365     11,200  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 828,306   $ 809,716  
             
LIABILITIES            
Deposits:            
Non-interest bearing $ 141,495   $ 136,430  
Interest bearing   535,918     519,332  
Total deposits   677,413     655,762  
             
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings   12,145     15,401  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   12,672     12,553  
Other borrowings   37,250     37,500  
Subordinated debentures   5,155     5,155  
Total liabilities   744,635     726,371  
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding   -     -  
Common stock, $2.50 par value:            
Authorized - 5,000,000 shares            
Issued and outstanding – 2,311,307 shares in 2020
            
(2,314,878 shares in 2019)   5,773     5,781  
Additional paid-in capital   15,062     15,521  
Retained earnings   63,462     62,484  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net   (237 )   (52 )
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares   (389 )   (389 )
 Total shareholders’ equity   83,671     83,345  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 828,306   $ 809,716  


SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)  
  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2020   2019  
             
Interest income:            
Loans, including fees $ 6,927   $ 6,845  
Securities:            
Taxable   707     399  
Tax-exempt   116     202  
Other   227     390  
Total interest income   7,977     7,836  
             
Interest expense:            
Deposits   1,257     1,151  
Other   319     305  
Total interest expense   1,576     1,456  
Net interest income   6,401     6,380  
Provision for loan losses   1,000     150  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   5,401     6,230  
             
Non-interest income:            
Service charges on deposit accounts   463     486  
Trust fees   517     503  
Net gains on loan sales   249     87  
Earnings on life insurance assets   94     97  
ATM and debit card fee income   348     319  
Other   150     188  
Total non-interest income   1,821     1,680  
Non-interest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits   3,258     3,397  
Occupancy, net   397     389  
Equipment   313     265  
Printing, postage and supplies   103     105  
Telecommunication expenses   128     102  
Professional and outside services   337     316  
Software maintenance   380     403  
ATM expenses   131     107  
Amortization of other intangibles   9     9  
Other   391     558  
Total non-interest expense   5,447     5,651  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   1,775     2,259  
Federal income tax provision   262     339  
NET INCOME $ 1,513   $ 1,920  
Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.66   $ 0.83  
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.66   $ 0.83  
Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.23   $ 0.22  

 

CONTACT: John H. Castle, CEO
(517) 279-5500

