NV5 Professionals Appointed by Federal Advisory Committees

/EIN News/ -- HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, announced today that Mark Meade, Senior Vice President at Quantum Spatial, an NV5 company, and Lisa Kay, Chief Operating Officer of Environmental Health Sciences at NV5, have been selected by two Federal Advisory Committees to provide policy recommendations related to geospatial data sharing and stormwater infrastructure.



“The work we perform at NV5 supports the infrastructure that people depend on for transportation, power, water resources, and environmental protection, and we work with local, state, and federal governments to provide practical solutions to infrastructure challenges,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “We are proud of our technical professionals and business leaders whose expertise improves the lives of the communities that we serve.”

Mr. Meade was appointed by the Department of the Interior (DOI) to serve a three-year term as a member of the National Geospatial Advisory Committee (NGAC), a Federal Advisory Committee tasked with providing recommendations on national geospatial policy and management issues, the development of the National Spatial Data Infrastructure (NSDI), and the implementation of the Geospatial Data Act of 2018.

Ms. Kay served as an expert consultant to the Environmental Financial Advisory Board in the preparation of a stormwater infrastructure funding and financing report for the Environmental Protection Agency. The report provides an assessment of current stormwater infrastructure needs and recommendations for improving the availability of funding to support stormwater capital improvements, operation, and maintenance.

"I am honored to serve on the NGAC and to expand access to geospatial data that impacts a number of economic sectors," said Mark Meade, PE, PLS, PSM, CP, Senior Vice President at Quantum Spatial, an NV5 company.

“It was a privilege to serve on the Stormwater Infrastructure Finance Task Force and to contribute to the future direction of investments that will improve water quality and mitigate flood risks,” said Lisa Kay, Chief Operating Officer of Environmental Health Sciences at NV5.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions ranked #34 in the Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management, and environmental solutions, and delivers geospatial services through its subsidiary Quantum Spatial, Inc., the largest full-service geospatial solutions provider in North America. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

