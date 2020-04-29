FourKites Introduces Live Network Congestion Map to Track Cross-Border and Port Delays in Real Time Amid COVID-19

New interactive tool provides advanced visibility into port and border delays to optimize supply chain operations during the pandemic

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites ®, the #1 real-time supply chain visibility platform, announced today the general availability of a live Network Congestion Map that tracks cross-border freight movements across North America, Mexico and Europe, port delays over 230 ports globally and interstate transit metrics. As supply chains continue to feel the strain of the COVID-19 outbreak, FourKites’ free interactive map provides new visibility into delays so companies can act proactively to plan and optimize their supply chain operations. The interactive map, which details average wait times for trucks and ships, can be found at https://live.fourkites.com/border-crossing .



“FourKites’ Network Congestion Map is a great way to understand current impacts and potential risks for the global supply networks that rely on ocean freight,” said Sergiy Yablonskiy, Senior Product Manager for Transportation at Nestlé. “We are grateful to FourKites for their responsiveness and for providing this visibility so quickly.”

The map - which is being updated continually and will include data covering cities and states throughout the US, as well as Latin America, in the coming weeks - will help state governments more accurately understand the flow of goods into their region and enable them to reroute supply convoys to address product shortages. In addition, organizations will be able to use the map to understand when port congestion overseas is clearing, allowing them to more accurately estimate how long supplies will take to reach international shores.

“This is a difficult time for all of us as global citizens,” said Vivek Vaid, CTO at FourKites. “FourKites’ goal is to deliver insights from our data platform to help everyone who moves goods to do so quickly across borders and through ports. Armed with this information, companies can keep close tabs on their shipments and make any necessary adjustments to keep goods moving. Now, more than ever, we all need to stand together and work as a global community.”

FourKites will continue to update its map as the impact of COVID-19 on global supply chains continues to unfold in the weeks ahead. For additional data insights and COVID-19 trends, visit FourKites’ dedicated site .

