Conference Call Notice: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2020  

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX:ITP)



DATE: Wednesday, May 13th 2020 TIME: 10:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) DIAL-IN #: 877-291-4570 (USA & Canada) DIAL-IN #: 647-788-4919 (International)

AN ACCOMPANYING PRESENTATION WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE. DETAILS FOR ACCESS WILL BE INCLUDED IN THE FIRST QUARTER PRESS RELEASE.

CONFERENCE CALL WILL BE AVAILABLE BY WEBCAST

Click on following link to pre-register

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=46909EC6-FCDA-4FC2-A375-29F2B1178926





DIGITIZED REPLAY

DIAL-IN #: 800-585-8367 (USA & Canada) DIAL-IN #: 416-621-4642 (International) ACCESS CODE: 7949259 SCHEDULE: May 13 @ 1h00 p.m. ending June 12 @ 11:59 p.m. E.T.

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE

MARKET OPENS, MAY 13 THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

For further information, please contact:

Ross Marshall

LodeRock Advisors, Inc.

Tel : (416) 526-1563



