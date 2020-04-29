Conference Call Notice: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2020
/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX:ITP)
|DATE:
|Wednesday, May 13th 2020
|TIME:
|10:00 A.M. (Eastern Time)
|DIAL-IN #:
|877-291-4570 (USA & Canada)
|DIAL-IN #:
|647-788-4919 (International)
AN ACCOMPANYING PRESENTATION WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE. DETAILS FOR ACCESS WILL BE INCLUDED IN THE FIRST QUARTER PRESS RELEASE.
CONFERENCE CALL WILL BE AVAILABLE BY WEBCAST
Click on following link to pre-register
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=46909EC6-FCDA-4FC2-A375-29F2B1178926
DIGITIZED REPLAY
|DIAL-IN #:
|800-585-8367 (USA & Canada)
|DIAL-IN #:
|416-621-4642 (International)
|ACCESS CODE:
|7949259
|SCHEDULE:
|May 13 @ 1h00 p.m. ending June 12 @ 11:59 p.m. E.T.
FIRST QUARTER RESULTS WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE
MARKET OPENS, MAY 13 THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.
For further information, please contact:
Ross Marshall
LodeRock Advisors, Inc.
Tel : (416) 526-1563
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.