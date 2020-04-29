GRAVITY ANNOUNCES FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019
/EIN News/ -- Seoul, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2020. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations Web site at http://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/notice/list.asp
The shareholders and ADS holders of Gravity may receive a hard copy of the annual report, which contains its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge upon request. Requests should be directed to IR Unit, Gravity Co., Ltd., 15F, 396 World Cup buk-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul 03925, South Korea.
In the annual report on Form 20-F, the consolidated revenues is KRW 360,967 million, Operating profit is KRW 48,663 million, and a net profit attributable to parent company is KRW 39,876 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
(In millions of KRW)
|2019
|2018
|YoY
|Revenues
|360,967
|286,770
|25.9%
|Operating profit
|48,663
|33,368
|45.8%
|Net profit attributable to parent company
|39,876
|31,443
|26.8%
About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------
Based in Korea, Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 93 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.
Contact:
Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr
Ms. Jin Lee
Ms. Minji Oh
IR Unit
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800
