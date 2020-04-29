Orchard Therapeutics Announces Eight Presentations Across Gene Therapy Portfolio at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 23rd Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- Most Comprehensive Presentation of Orchard Clinical Data to Date; Spans Five Disease Areas and Highlights Broad Applicability of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Gene Therapy Approach



Accepted Abstracts Include Data on Investigational Gene Therapies for Neurometabolic Conditions, Including Updated Interim Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in OTL-203 for Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I

BOSTON and LONDON, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today announced eight upcoming presentations from across its neurometabolic, primary immune deficiency and blood disorder franchises at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 23rd Annual Meeting, which will take place online May 12-15, 2020, marking the company’s most comprehensive presentation of clinical data at a medical meeting to date. Accepted abstracts include data on three investigational treatments to address various neurometabolic disorders, including mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS-I), with high unmet need.

“Data to be presented at ASGCT represent tremendous progress in our mission and continued momentum across our clinical programs,” said Bobby Gaspar, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of Orchard. “Collectively, these data demonstrate the potential of our hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy approach to correct the underlying genetic defects responsible for five different rare diseases, furthering our efforts toward realizing the full promise of this approach.”

Gaspar continues, “These programs are a result of tireless work by our research partners, and I want to thank them, the clinicians and patients involved in the clinical trials for showing how hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy can potentially change the lives of individuals with these devastating conditions.”

Of note, two of the eight presentations at ASGCT focus on new interim data from OTL-203, Orchard’s investigational gene therapy for the treatment of MPS-I, a rare, inherited neurometabolic disease caused by a deficiency of the alpha-L-iduronidase (IDUA) lysosomal enzyme that results in the accumulation of complex carbohydrates called glycosaminoglycans and is characterized by neurological, skeletal and cardiovascular problems.

The presentations also include the full integrated analysis of the registrational data set of OTL-101 for the treatment of adenosine deaminase severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID), which includes all patients treated in the U.S. with 24 months of follow-up; full results of the clinical proof-of-concept clinical trial for OTL-300 for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia, which achieved its primary outcome measures; and long-term outcomes in patients with ADA-SCID treated with Strimvelis®.

The presentations are listed below and the full abstracts for the oral and poster presentations are available on the ASGCT meeting website . All times listed are Eastern Time (ET).

Invited Oral Presentation Details

Long-term Outcomes of Strimvelis (ex vivo gene therapy for ADA-SCID)

Session: The Long-term View: Extended follow up of Patients in Pivotal Gene Therapy Trials

Date and time: Friday, May 15, 2020, 8:52 – 9:18 a.m.

HSC-based Strategies to Treat CNS Disorders: Focus Hurler/MPS1H

Session: Gene and Cell Therapeutic Strategies to Treat Disorders of the CNS – An International Perspective - Organized by the International Committee

Date and time: Friday, May 15, 2020, 9:10 – 9:45 a.m.

Oral Presentation Details

Preliminary Outcomes of Haematopoietic Stem Cell Gene Therapy in a Patient with Mucopolysaccharidosis IIIA*

Abstract number: 525

Session: Clinical Gene Therapies for Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Date and time: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 4:00 – 4:15 p.m.

Pathophysiological Mechanisms of Bone Defects and Impact of Ex Vivo Hematopoietic Stem Cell Gene Therapy in Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I Hurler

Abstract number: 528

Session: Clinical Gene Therapies for Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Date and time: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 4:45 – 5:00 p.m.

Late Phases of Hematopoietic Reconstitution in Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Gene Therapy Patients are Characterized by Lineage Commitment of Individual HSC Clones

Abstract number: 530

Session: Clinical Gene Therapies for Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Date and time: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 5:15 – 5:30 p.m.

Lentiviral Gene Therapy with Autologous Hematopoietic Stem and Progenitor Cells (HSPCs) for the Treatment of Severe Combined Immune Deficiency Due to Adenosine Deaminase Deficiency (ADA-SCID): Two Year Follow-up Results

Abstract number: 1300

Session: Clinical Trials Spotlight Symposium

Date and time: Friday, May 15, 2020, 8:45 – 9:00 a.m.

Poster Presentation Details

Clinical Outcomes from a Phase I/II Gene Therapy Trial for Patients Affected by Severe Transfusion Dependent Beta-Thalassemia: Two-year Follow Up

Abstract number: 376

Session: Hematologic and Immunologic Diseases

Date and time: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Liquid-Biopsy-Integration-Site-Sequencing for the Retrieval of Vector Integrations from Cell-Free DNA and Detection of Early Premalignant Expansions Hidden in Solid Tissues

Abstract number: 391

Session: Hematologic and Immunologic Diseases

Date and time: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

*Patient was treated by the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital (RMCH) under a “Specials” license, granted by the UK government for the use of an unlicensed pharmaceutical product in situations of high unmet need when there is no other treatment option available. Orchard holds the license to the MPS-IIIA investigational gene therapy product (OTL-201) and is funding the proof-of-concept clinical trial being conducted at RMCH, which utilizes the same technology and procedures that were used to treat this first MPS-IIIA patient.

About Orchard

Orchard Therapeutics is a global gene therapy leader dedicated to transforming the lives of people affected by rare diseases through the development of innovative, potentially curative gene therapies. Our ex vivo autologous gene therapy approach harnesses the power of genetically modified blood stem cells and seeks to correct the underlying cause of disease in a single administration. The company has one of the deepest gene therapy product candidate pipelines in the industry and is advancing seven clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas, including inherited neurometabolic disorders, primary immune deficiencies and blood disorders, where the disease burden on children, families and caregivers is immense and current treatment options are limited or do not exist.

Orchard has its global headquarters in London and U.S. headquarters in Boston. For more information, please visit www.orchard-tx.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

