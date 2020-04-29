Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 1st Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- ITHACA, Mich., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced first quarter 2020 net income of $803,000, or $.20 per share compared to first quarter 2019 net income of $1,101,000, or $.28 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 8.23% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 12.60% for the first quarter of 2019.



For the first quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $195,000, or 5.5% primarily due to net interest margin improvement and growth in loans as compared to the first quarter of 2019. Non-interest income decreased by $106,000, or 18% primarily due to lower other income. Operating expenses decreased by $56,000, or 2% primarily due to lower professional fees.

The provision for loan losses expense was $500,000 for the first quarter of 2020, compared to none for the first quarter of 2019. The increase is primarily due to additional environmental factor allocations related to worsening economic conditions from the Covid-19 pandemic. Commercial Bank is making 90-day payment deferrals available to loan customers. We are also making Paycheck Protection Program loans authorized by the CARES Act approved by Congress in late March.

Total assets were $511.3 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $527.6 million at March 31, 2019. The decrease in total assets and deposits is primarily due to intentionally decreasing higher cost brokered certificates of deposit with excess liquidity. This contributed to an improved net interest margin. Total loans of $388 million increased $10 million, or 2.6% year over year.

The Board of Directors has undergone some recent changes. In April, Tim Gaylord retired from the Board. We would like to thank Tim for his years of dedicated service and wish him well in retirement. To fill his position, the Board appointed Tim Coscarelly. Tim has significant experience in commercial real estate management and development and is active in charitable organizations in the Mount Pleasant, Michigan community.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited): Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Return on Equity (ROE) 8.23% 12.60% Return on Assets (ROA) 0.64% 0.85% Net Interest Margin 3.19% 2.93% March 31, 2020 2019 Non-performing Assets Ratio 0.70% 0.49% Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1) 9.37% 8.57% Total Risk-based Capital(1) 14.23% 14.27% Book Value Per Share $9.94 $9.07 Market Value Per Share $8.40 $11.35 (1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank. . .





Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited): Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Interest Income $ 4,826,267 $ 4,973,686 Interest Expense 1,066,451 1,408,621 Net Interest Income 3,759,816 3,565,065 Provision for loan losses 500,000 - Non-interest income 482,635 588,653 Operating Expenses 2,795,529 2,851,320 Income before taxes 946,922 1,302,398 Income tax expense 143,500 201,500 Net Income $ 803,422 $ 1,100,898 Net Income per share – diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.28 Dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.13





Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited): March 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,764,952 $ 35,029,958 Time deposits with other banks 34,442,000 46,875,000 Securities 38,334,501 39,792,107 Loans 387,974,640 378,025,529 Allowance for loan losses (3,255,076 ) (2,672,096 ) Loans, net 384,719,564 375,353,433 Premises and equipment, net 8,349,490 8,577,836 Other assets 21,713,027 22,016,752 Total Assets $ 511,323,534 $ 527,645,086 Liabilities Deposits $ 396,667,495 $ 423,767,554 Other borrowings 58,749,303 51,874,954 Trust preferred 13,403,000 13,403,000 Other liabilities 3,084,575 2,634,945 Total Liabilities 471,904,373 491,680,453 Equity Total Equity 39,419,161 35,964,633 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 511,323,534 $ 527,645,086

Contact:

Kevin A. Twardy

CFO and COO

989-875-5528







