WatchGuard and Deutsche Telekom Partner to Deliver Enterprise-Grade Security Solution for Small and Midsized Businesses

New Business Network Protect Complete bundle offers industry-leading internet access and security via custom-designed Firebox T35-DW appliance

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in network security and intelligence, secure Wi-Fi and multi-factor authentication, today announced the launch of Business Network Protect (BNP) Complete, an enterprise-grade security solution for small and midsized businesses built in partnership with Deutsche Telekom. With fast internet from Deutsche Telekom and industry-leading security services from WatchGuard, this all-in-one offering is designed to simplify the delivery of critical security for organizations or home office environments that lack the resources to defend against cyber attacks on their own. The BNP Complete solution combines a DSL modem and Wi-Fi router with enterprise-level security protections; all within WatchGuard’s Firebox T35-DW.

“There are significant differences between a modern firewall appliance and a commercially available router with NAT functionality. Individual mission-critical network areas such as production systems, management servers, VoIP components and printers must be deliberately divided, individually secured, and automatically monitored,” said Michael Haas, area sales director, Central Europe at WatchGuard. “This can only be done via firewalls such as BNP Complete with our Firebox T35-DW tabletop appliance. The solution’s easy-to-implement segmentation makes it simple to identify potential weak points, initiate countermeasures and prevent attacks from spreading freely across networks.”

BNP Complete offers leading security services such as APT Blocker, Gateway Antivirus, Spam Prevention, URL Filtering, Application Control, Intrusion Prevention, SSL inspection and more. In addition, this all-in-one security solution automatically transmits and processes data from more than 180 Deutsche Telekom honeypot sensors that power its security speedometer to recognize and block malicious IPs.

“With the new offering, we’re able to address the needs of small and midsized companies, including tax consultants, law firms, management consultants, insurance agents, small home office environments, larger medical practices, as well as customers in retail and logistics and other markets,” said Christian Cronjäger, security product and portfolio manager at Deutsche Telekom. “The gate to digitization with a fast internet connection is not only wide open, but the WatchGuard firewall and its numerous security controls serve as a moat to protect sensitive data.”

This solution is suitable for all connections up to 200 Mbps max, and up to 20 employees can be covered. The basic protection license includes all hardware components, the EWS from Deutsche Telekom and the "Helpdesk Service Plus" managed security services package, which offers guaranteed interference suppression in 24 hours. The all-in-one protection license also includes the APT Blocker module for protection against highly complex and largely unknown threats, and can be augmented with additional security services depending on customer requirements.

Since 24x7 operation is guaranteed via managed services, customers benefit from secure, reliable connections without having to invest the time and resources into overseeing security themselves. Additionally, BNP Complete eliminates high up-front costs by offering simplified, convenient monthly billing.

The Firebox T35-DW is an exclusive product that is only available as part of the new Business Network Protect Complete offer. For more information, visit:

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in network security, secure Wi-Fi, multi-factor authentication and network intelligence. The company’s award-winning products and services are trusted around the world by nearly 10,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 80,000 customers. WatchGuard’s mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to companies of all types and sizes through simplicity, making WatchGuard an ideal solution for midmarket businesses and distributed enterprises. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, with some 184 million mobile customers, 27.5 million fixed-network lines, and 21 million broadband lines. For more information, visit: https://www.telekom.com/en/company/company-profile

