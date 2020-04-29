A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2019 highlights

/EIN News/ --



CNH Industrial has published the companion guide to its 2019 Sustainability Report. Now in its fourth edition, A Sustainable Year, 2019, shines a spotlight on initiatives from around the world which illustrate in an informal, yet informative style, some of the Company’s major sustainability achievements and its on-going commitment to a better future. Find out more at: cnhindustrial.com/2019-a-sustainable-year

London, April 29, 2020

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), nine-time Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe Indices, announces the fourth edition of A Sustainable Year, which covers a selection of sustainability highlights the Company and its stakeholders accomplished in 2019. This 40-page guide, which follows the publication of the 2019 Sustainability Report on April 16, 2020, provides a guide to the Company’s major social, economic and environmental activities as well as its strategic sustainability targets.

A Sustainable Year begins with a brief overview of CNH Industrial’s purpose and a concise explanation of the Company’s strategic sustainability targets which support six of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). There follows a collection of remarkable stories describing sustainability projects and initiatives from around the world and across all business segments and global functions told through engaging and thought provoking interviews, technical reports and images demonstrating a Company-wide culture of embedded sustainability.

The main part of the publication is divided into four sections, each focusing on the Company’s core sustainability priorities: Carbon Footprint, Occupational Safety, Life-Cycle Thinking and People Engagement. Key projects within these sections include the partnership with Nikola Motor Corporation to deploy zero-emissions hydrogen electric heavy trucks and the advancement of Industry 4.0 which uses robots to mitigate risks of injuries to employees while creating efficiencies. In South America initiatives which reduced waste at facilities to almost zero and help to grow healthy food in the process, as well as the Company’s commitment to furthering inclusion in the workplace are two additional stand out projects.

Learn more on these and other projects, meet the people involved and read their stories at cnhindustrial.com/2019-a-sustainable-year





CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:

bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall

Corporate Communications Manager

CNH Industrial

Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338

E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com

www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachments

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. A Sustainable Year



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.