SAVALI ISSUE 17: DATED 29 APRIL 2020 | SAVALI 17: ASO 29 APERILA 2020.

SAMOA, April 29 - IILEGAL DRUGS, CURRENCY & FIREARMS A CAUSE FOR GRAVE CONCERN

By: Asenati Taugasolo Semu

Hundreds of Iraqi dollars along with firearms suspected to have originated from the Middle East confiscated by Police raid last week is a cause of grave concern to Samoa’s security.

It is a matter not taken lightly by Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi after informed by Police that the contrabands were seized by law enforcers during a drug raid at Faleatiu.

It prompted the Prime Minister to reveal publicly that this is one of the contributing reasons behind Cabinet’s decision to close down the inter-island Fagalii Airport servicing the two Samoas.

“This is one reason why the Fagalii airport was closed, and the Police continue to closely monitor the situation, since this was another avenue that channeled drugs and weapons illegally from American Samoa, and we also have people here involved in this operation,” elaborated the Prime Minister.

Tuilaepa says that the discovery of Iraqi currencies and illegal firearms suggests that American Samoa US war veterans are the prime suspects.

“Iraq money can never reach Samoa, but the only way these currencies can get here, are by American soldiers who fought the war in Iraq.

“We also have many people living in American Samoa, who are involved in the smuggling of drugs operation.

“These kinds of fast money operations are not easy to stop. There are also local people involved and police are closely monitoring them.”

If the Middle East contrabands was not enough, Customs last week found a cocaine package delivered through the mail.

The package originated from Mexico and it’s estimated to weigh more than 200grams with a street value worth around $250 thousand.

Samoa Police are continuing their investigations.

And the two incidents has evoked a Cabinet Directive to Border Security officials to beef up surveillance and arrest any prime suspects.

And lastly but not the least, the Prime Minister is warning those involved with the smuggling operations to stop otherwise they will face the consequences.

“If you are listening/reading this news and happy that you are making money on selling drugs, stop it now because the Police are strengthening their monitoring operations.”

April 29, 2020