OFFICIAL HANDOVER OF THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH COMPLIANCE AWARD FOR THE WINNER OF THE GOVERNMENT MINISTRY CATEGORY

SAMOA, April 29 - (29th APRIL 2020); In commemoration of the ILO World Day for Safety and Health on the 28th of April, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour (‘MCIL’) held its 3rd Occupational Safety and Health (‘OSH’) Stewardship Awards to recognize and acknowledge workplaces that have made the commitment to comply with Legislation requirements for OSH.

Today, the Minister for MCIL Honorable Lautafi Fio Selafi Purcell conducted an official handover to the OSH Compliance award winner for the Government Ministry Category, the Ministry of Communication, Information and Technology.

He congratulated and acknowledged the Minister Honorable Afamasaga Rico Tupai, Ministry and the management for prioritizing the safety and health of their workers and ensuring compliance with OSH requirements in Samoa.

It is the hope that OSH standards are maintained and adhered to at all times with Government Ministries and Corporations called upon to lead the way.

April 29, 2020